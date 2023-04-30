For the third time this season, the Colorado Mesa baseball team put up 20 or more runs, routing New Mexico Highlands 24-7 on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader in Las Vegas, N.M., their eighth straight victory.
The lopsided win came after the No. 4 Mavericks (36-9, 25-2 RMAC) held on for a 6-5 victory in the first game of the day. Whatever they discussed between games worked. The first nine batters reached base safely in an eight-run inning — and all of those runs scored before an out was recorded.
The doubleheader sweep, coupled with Metro State splitting Saturday’s twin bill with Colorado School of Mines, moved CMU closer to securing its 11th straight RMAC regular-season title. Mesa has a four-game lead in the loss column with five games remaining — the Roadrunners’ final game of the regular season is today.
The Cowboys’ starting pitcher, Michael Stowell, failed to record an out and was lifted after Caleb Thomason hit the second home run of the first inning.
Conrad Villafuerte hit a three-run home run, Declan Wiesner doubled home one run and Jonathan Gonzalez added a two-run single. Thomason’s home run — his first of two in the game — made it 7-0. Paul Schoenfeld walked, stole second and came home on a base hit by Ethan Ezor, the ninth batter of the inning.
Four more runs came across in the second inning, three in the fourth, five in the fifth and four more in the sixth as the Mavericks scored their second-most runs in a game this season. They put up 38 against Colorado Christian and 20 against Azusa Pacific.
Thomason went 4 for 5, scored four runs and drove in three. Ezor went 4 for 6 and Schoenfeld 4 for 4 in CMU’s 28-hit attack, with Ezor finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He drove in three runs, as did Schoenfeld and Gonzalez. Villafuerte and Joey Mazzetti, who spelled him as Mesa’s designated hitter, had four RBI each.
Eight different players doubled, and only two of the 16 players to come to the plate failed to register a hit.
With the big lead, starter Kannon Handy threw only three innings, with Cade Nicol, Jordan Ellison, Emilio Flores and Isaac Hayen getting one inning each. Handy struck out five and Ellison struck out three of the four men he faced in the fifth.
In the first game, Stevenson Reynolds hit a pair of home runs and Julian Boyd and Wiesner also went deep.
Highlands scored four runs in the third and added an unearned run in the seventh to make it 6-5. The Cowboys (3-42, 2-25) had the tying run on third with two out before Anthony Durbano struck out Cobe Lehman for his sixth save of the season.
Liam Hohenstein (6-0) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six through four innings to get the win, and Cooper Vasquez threw two perfect innings of relief, striking out three and getting three ground-ball outs to set up Durbano.
Softball
Sadriena Rodriguez threw a one-hit shutout at the Mavericks in the first game of the final doubleheader of the season, a 3-0 victory in Golden. A four-run rally in the seventh inning gave the Mavericks a 6-5 victory and a split, securing the No. 4 seed in next week’s RMAC tournament.
Colorado Mesa managed only a bunt single by Iliana Mendoza in the second inning against Rodriguez, a left-handed riseball pitcher who struck out 11. The Mavericks had two runners in scoring position in the sixth but couldn’t get a run home.
The Orediggers scored one run in the first and two in the second off Hannah Sattler, who was replaced by Marisa Nehm in the third inning. Nehm shut out Mines from there, scattering six hits over the final four innings.
In the second game, Mesa trailed 5-2 in the seventh inning, but Aislyn Sharp led off with a walk and Miranda Pruitt drove a two-run home run to left to pull within one run, 5-4.
With one out, Sarah Jorissen was hit by a pitch, and Dakota DiPaola, running for Jorissen, stole second. Ava Fugate and Makayla Westmoreland walked to load the bases and Mendoza lifted a fly ball to left to score DiPaola with the tying run.
Bella Aragon beat out an infield single, with Ava Fugate taking third and scoring when the ball was mishandled at first base.
Sattler, who relieved Nehm in the fourth inning, retired the Orediggers in order in the seventh, with shortstop Ashley Bradford ending it on a diving catch on a line drive headed up the middle.
The Mavericks (28-21, 26-15 RMAC) will play the Orediggers (25-24, 24-16) in the first round of the conference tournament at 9 a.m. on Thursday at All Star Park in Lakewood.