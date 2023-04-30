For the third time this season, the Colorado Mesa baseball team put up 20 or more runs, routing New Mexico Highlands 24-7 on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader in Las Vegas, N.M., their eighth straight victory.

The lopsided win came after the No. 4 Mavericks (36-9, 25-2 RMAC) held on for a 6-5 victory in the first game of the day. Whatever they discussed between games worked. The first nine batters reached base safely in an eight-run inning — and all of those runs scored before an out was recorded.