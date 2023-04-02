If you believe in jinxes, you don’t say “no-hitter” during a no-hitter. And you don’t predict a team walking off both games of a doubleheader.
And yet, you had to wonder, silently or out loud, Saturday if the Colorado Mesa softball team could do just that. The Mavericks could — and did.
Sarah Jorissen followed Ava Fugate’s leadoff double with a no-doubt home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-2 victory over Metro State in the opener at Bergman Sports Complex.
Not to be outdone, Brandi Haller walked off the second game with an opposite-field, two-run shot to right in the bottom of the 10th for an 8-7 win.
“Confidence. I feel like we knew we had it,” Haller said. “We were confident in our pitchers and our hitters. Kennedy (Vis) threw a great game; that was probably the biggest part of it. Last weekend, we didn’t have that clutch hit, so this weekend is huge to have those. We worked on that all week so finally getting that clutch hit, we just knew we had it in us.
“I was confident that if I just passed the bat that we’d get it done. Tenth inning is a little later than we wanted it but we got it done.”
Jorissen’s home run broke a 2-2 tie — Haller’s erased a 7-6 deficit after the Mavericks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings, then Jenna Medhus put the Roadrunners on top with a solo shot to center field in the top of the 10th.
“They got that home run in the 10th and I was like well, we had to score anyway, we can score two,” CMU coach Mercedes Bohte said. “We’ve been getting on base, we just needed the big hit. After we started to hit the fifth time through, it was like, OK, good things are gonna happen and I feel like Metro was feeling the pressure a little bit, knowing that we could come up with those big hits.”
The home runs might have overshadowed some good pitching performances, first by Hannah Sattler, who got out of a couple of late-game jams, and then by Vis, who threw six innings in relief of Marisa Nehm in the second game.
“Kennedy did very well. We needed her to step up this game and she did for six innings,” Bohte said. “We’ve worked a lot with her the past few weeks and I think we’re on the way up with her. This gives her a lot of confidence today and the defense had her back. That’s the best she’s pitched this year and hopefully we can keep on a roll with that.”
Metro (24-11, 20-4 RMAC) tried to squeeze home the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh in the opener, but Ava Fugate fielded the bunt to the first-base side and threw out the runner at the plate for the second out. Sattler got a fly ball to center to end the inning and set up the Mavs’ offense.
Down 5-1 in the second game, CMU (22-11, 20-5) picked up one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to stay within striking distance. Fugate doubled and scored on a double by Haller in the fourth, and catcher Miranda Pruitt, whose throwing error in the fourth allowed two runs to score, shook that off with a bat-drop home run in the fifth.
The Mavericks scored three in the seventh, one on a back-spin bloop infield single by Bradford. Myah Arrieta, who hit a home run in each game, nearly ended it with a shot to right-center that was only a few feet from clearing the fence. It was caught for a sacrifice fly, and Fugate singled over first base to score Bradford with the tying run.
“We have a little chip from the RMAC tournament (last May) but that was a good win,” Haller said. “That’s a good feeling, and we need it again (today).”