One point summed up how the Colorado Mesa volleyball team plays.
Up 18-7 on Colorado School of Mines in the third set Saturday afternoon, Erin Curl stuck out a fist to keep the ball alive when an attack by the Orediggers bounced off the net. It was headed toward the stands, but Sabrina VanDeList was having none of that. The CMU setter chased the ball down, passed it back onto the court and Jordan Woods passed it back across the net.
Mines went on the attack, but Curl smothered the ball for the point, and the crowd of 722 at Brownson Arena lost its mind as the Orediggers called timeout.
“All-out,” VanDeList said. “Our mindset today was all-out, it was for the seniors and for what’s to come.”
The fans were still on their feet when the No. 19 Mavs returned to the court to wrap up a 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of the No. 21 Orediggers and remain in second place in the RMAC entering the final weekend of the regular season.
Inside Brownson, though, it was already a playoff atmosphere on Senior Day, the final home match of the season. In the third set, when seniors Maranda Theleus, who has missed all season with an injury, and Maddi Foutz subbed in, a loud roar went up from the crowd.
The entire RMAC tournament will be played at one site this season instead of first-round matches at the top four seeds, and Metro State, the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, has wrapped up no worse than a tie for the conference title at 16-0 and has the tiebreaker over the only two teams that can catch the Roadrunners, CMU and Regis, both 14-2 in conference play.
“We were all so excited, and we knew Mines is such a great team, we just wanted to come out with our best,” said VanDeList, who finished with five aces, 35 assists and three kills. “That was a great environment.”
VanDeList said when Curl kept the ball alive, she knew she could get to it.
“I was just like, nothing drops, nothing’s gonna drop if I’m on the court,” she said. “I just did my best out there.
“Everybody was all in, even the people on the bench. It was such a fun environment.”
Already up two sets, the Mavs got a kill on the opening point of the third set from Sierra Hunt, one of 15 for the outside hitter in an outstanding weekend, and then VanDeList went to the service line up 1-0.
When she relinquished the serve, the Mavericks were up 9-1, and she had four aces in that span.
“It just shows what we’re capable of,” she said. “It’s kind of like a relief getting out there and knowing we had to maintain towards the end. It was great knowing just how good we can be in those types of situations.”
Tye Wedhorn had another dominant match in the middle with 12 kills — Mesa’s attack was on point all across the net, with only seven hitting errors for a .455 team percentage.