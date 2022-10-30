One point summed up how the Colorado Mesa volleyball team plays.

Up 18-7 on Colorado School of Mines in the third set Saturday afternoon, Erin Curl stuck out a fist to keep the ball alive when an attack by the Orediggers bounced off the net. It was headed toward the stands, but Sabrina VanDeList was having none of that. The CMU setter chased the ball down, passed it back onto the court and Jordan Woods passed it back across the net.