Colorado Mesa right-side hitter Erin Curl goes up for a kill Friday night in the Mavs’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Curl finished with 10 kills in the sweep. Below, Tye Wedhorn, left, and Sabrina VanDeList, right, combine for a block.
Colorado Mesa's Sierra Hunt, 18, attempts to block a kill attempt by Chadron State's Amber Harvey on Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Hunt finished with 11 kills in the sweep.
Colorado Mesa right-side hitter Erin Curl goes up for a kill Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Curl finished with 10 kills in the sweep.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Savannah Spitzer, 13, and Erin Curl, 11, combine for a block Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Jordan Woods makes a dig Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Woods finished with five digs in the sweep.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Erin Curl hits a kill off a Chadron State block Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over the Eagles at Brownson Arena. Curl finished with 10 kills in the sweep.
Scott Crabtree
102822 cmu vb.jpg
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Colorado Mesa right-side hitter Erin Curl goes up for a kill Friday night in the Mavs’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Curl finished with 10 kills in the sweep. Below, Tye Wedhorn, left, and Sabrina VanDeList, right, combine for a block.
Scott Crabtree
The Colorado Mesa volleyball team celebrates after winning a point Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Jordan Woods makes a dig Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Tye Wedhorn, left, and Sabrina VanDeList, right, combine for a block Friday night in the Mavs’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Sierra Hunt, 18, attempts to block a kill attempt by Chadron State's Amber Harvey on Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Hunt finished with 11 kills in the sweep.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Jordan Woods passes the ball Friday night in the Mavs' 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
All those drills the Colorado Mesa volleyball team does in practice, and all the attacks the Mavericks’ talented liberos dig up during the week pay off on the weekends.
Sierra Hunt transferred the reps where the hitters are allowed only two steps to get into their attack into Friday night’s match. She was set three times in a row on one point, finally getting the ball past Chadron State’s block during the Mavericks’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory at Brownson Arena.
“It just kept happening so fast,” Hunt said of the back-to-back-to-back sets from Sabrina VanDeList. “I didn’t have time to think about how many times I got set until after the play. They were like, ‘Are you OK? You got set a bunch of times.’ ’’
Setting Hunt was a good thing — the redshirt sophomore outside hitter finished with 11 kills and zero hitting errors in 24 attacks for a .458 hitting percentage. Tye Wedhorn in the middle was also another good option for VanDeList, with 10 kills and no errors for a .588 hitting percentage. Right-side hitter Erin Curl added 10 more, with only three errors in 22 swings, as the Mavericks just kept swinging away.
“All of the pins did a really nice job of managing swings,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “If the ball was off the net or whatever, they got a hard swing in and then they were ready for the next ball.”
On the other side of the net, the Eagles (7-17, 5-10 RMAC) just kept getting the ball back over the net.
“It was like, keep going,” Wedhorn said. “We got a lot of free balls and if something wouldn’t work or we didn’t get a good swing we were like, all right, I guess we’ll do it again.”
“In practice our liberos do a great job of digging everything up, so our coaches just keep reminding us that it doesn’t have to happen in one ball,” Hunt said. “You just keep swinging and like Tye said, keep applying pressure and eventually it’ll come.”
When Chadron went on the attack, the Mavs’ defense did the same thing, running down balls that were seemingly headed out of bounds and quickly reacting to balls that were deflected.
“That’s what our practices look like,” said Fleming, who wore a pair of wrestling shoes in honor of Chuck Pipher’s retirement. “Our second side, that’s what they do, they make it hard to get kills. Chadron did a really good job of that tonight.”
Wedhorn and VanDeList teamed up for a couple of kills off the Mavs’ zero-tempo attack, a quick set above the net that Wedhorn slammed into an open area of the court.
“I had a couple of funny ones, too,” Wedhorn said, grinning. “It was just fun, a fun game.”
Case in point: Wedhorn, right after a zero-tempo kill for a 5-1 lead in the second set, got another set in the middle. She mistimed her jump and barely got her fingertips on the ball, but it still found an open spot for a 6-1 lead.
In the opening set, Chadron State gave the Mavericks all they wanted, keeping the set within three or four points until Curl found the back corner of the court to give the Mavs a 19-15 lead and Kerstin Layman followed with an ace. Three kills by Sydney Leffler in a four-point span helped the Mavericks get enough of a lead, 23-16, to put the set away.
“I thought that was probably our most complete match,” Fleming said. “I don’t think we started great, but I think a lot of that credit goes to Chadron and how they were playing.”
No 19 CMU (18-4, 13-2) controlled things the rest of the way to win its 10th straight match and set up this afternoon’s showdown with No. 21 Colorado School of Mines, which swept Westminster on Friday to remain tied for second place with the Mavs in the conference standings.
Despite knowing they have the Orediggers coming up, the Mavericks made a request this week in practice.
“They actually suggested, they asked ‘Can we focus on Chadron?’ They requested that,” Fleming said. “I told them (after the match), ‘We focus on Mines now.’ ‘’