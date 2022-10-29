All those drills the Colorado Mesa volleyball team does in practice, and all the attacks the Mavericks’ talented liberos dig up during the week pay off on the weekends.

Sierra Hunt transferred the reps where the hitters are allowed only two steps to get into their attack into Friday night’s match. She was set three times in a row on one point, finally getting the ball past Chadron State’s block during the Mavericks’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 victory at Brownson Arena.