Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks said last weekend that the Mavericks’ bullpen pitchers would need to pick up some slack with a Monday road doubleheader after a four-game sweep of New Mexico Highlands.
They did. Jared Ure threw seven shutout innings in a spot start, allowing only two hits, and Gage Edwards gave up only one run over four innings in a spot start in the second game of the Mavs’ 14-1, 12-8 sweep of Regis in Denver, running their winning streak to 18 games.
The top-ranked Mavericks (30-2, 27-1 RMAC) shut out the Rangers until the bottom of the ninth inning of the opener and had only one inning in which they allowed more than one run in the second game.
And the hitters kept doing what they’ve done all season. Matt Turner hit three home runs, two in the first game and one in the second, and Haydn McGeary, Harrison Rodgers and Caleb Farmer also went deep.
Mesa went 6-0 against Regis during the regular season. Up 7-0 after seven innings in the opener, CMU put up seven runs in the eighth inning to blow the game wide open.
Tanner Garner and McGeary each had two-run singles in the big inning. McGeary went 2 for 5 and drove in four runs, and Turner was 2 for 4 with four RBI.
In the second game, Rodgers drove in four runs on a pair of hits, including a three-run home run in the third inning to put CMU up 5-1.
Turner and McGeary continued their competition for the team home run lead, with Turner hitting his 15th and McGeary his 12th in the doubleheader.
Farmer has been on a tear lately, hitting his fifth home run in his past eight games and raising his batting average to .400.
Ure (3-1) walked two and struck out four in his start, and Edwards (2-0) fanned five and walked one.
The doubleheader was moved up one day because of expected inclement weather in Denver today. The Mavericks usually take Mondays off and scrimmage on Tuesdays to get players some work who might not get into games over the weekend.
That happened Monday, with Hanks substituting liberally in both games. CMU used three pitchers in the first game and five in the second, and every position player was subbed out during the series finale.