Jed Brummett scored the 100th goal of his career in Colorado Mesa’s 23-8 rout of Westminster on Saturday afternoon at Community Hospital Unity Field.
In a game between the RMAC rivals, the Mavericks put it out of reach early, scoring eight goals in the first half, and then erupting for a 12-0 run in the second half after Westminster pulled within 8-5 at halftime.
The 15-goal win was the biggest margin of victory in the 20 games the teams have played.
Brummett had yet another hat trick, scoring all three of his goals in the third quarter. He became the third CMU player with 100 or more goals, now with 101, trailing Steven Brandenburg’s record of 145. Jack Griffin had 135 in his career.
AJ Switzer had four goals and five assists, which tied a CMU record, and his nine points are the most by any player in the RMAC this season.
Mac Bayless got his first start of the season in goal, with eight saves and giving up four goals. Calvin Doucette played the final 10½ minutes, allowing four goals.
JJ Brummett scored three first-quarter goals to jump-start the Mavericks (9-2, 1-0 RMAC).
Women’s lacrosse
A 10-goal lead in the first quarter led CMU to an 18-8 victory over Westminster, keeping the Mavericks (4-4, 3-0 RMAC) undefeated in RMAC play.
Kiley Davis scored five goals, four in the first quarter alone, and five others had two goals each — Regan Wentz, Justine Anderson, Ali Bryant, Carolina Ohngemach and Amber Wennerstrom. It was a breakout game for Wennerstrom, who entered the game with only one goal this season.
Shannon Murphy made four saves — Westminster took 18 total shots, with CMU taking 29, including a 13-4 advantage in the first quarter.
Baseball
Rob Sharrar came up with the clutch hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a split of a doubleheader against Regis.
After dropping the first game 4-1, Mesa needed extra innings in the 2-1 win in the second game. Both teams scored one run in the first, and the pitchers took over from there until Julian Boyd worked a one-out walk in the eighth.
Christos Stefanos also walked and Kolby Felix flied out to right, allowing Boyd to advance to third. Pinch-runner Jacob Grenz moved up to second and Sharrar delivered a walk-off single through the left side of the infield.
Liam Hohenstein allowed one run on three straight singles in the first inning after hitting the first batter of the game, but settled in after that, striking out three in 4 2/3 innings and handing the game to Anthony Durbano with two out in the fifth and two runners on.
Durbano retired eight straight batters, giving up a single in the eighth before two ground balls set up the Mavs’ winning rally.
In the opener, Kannon Handy took his first loss of the season, falling to 4-1, allowing four runs over the first five innings, including a two-run home run to Colten Chase in the Rangers’ three-run second inning.
The Mavericks scored once in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh against Mason Ashcraft, who walked Paul Schoenfeld and gave up an infield single to Braden Winget. With two out, Kennedy Hara was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but reliever Ethan Sloan struck out Harrison Rodgers on a full count.
Track & Field
Justin Blanton won the 400 meters in his first collegiate outdoor meet, crossing in 48.36 seconds in the CSU Pueblo Open.
Cameron Kalaf won the javelin with a best throw of 187 feet, 4 inches.
Mark Testa was third in the 5,000 meters (15 minutes, 26.82 seconds) and the men’s 4x100 relay team of Beau Thornton, Mateo Casados, Kade Christensen and Elijah Williams was second in 40.35 seconds, just behind CU-Colorado Springs’ winning time of 40.31.
Eddie Kurjak was third in the high jump, clearing 6-7¾ and Becker Ell cleared 14-11 to place third in the pole vault.
Sierra Arceneaux was second overall and the first collegiate finisher in the women’s 100 meters (11.49) and won the 200 meters (23.47). Averie Griffith won the 400 hurdles (1:04.94), Kira MacGill was second in the 5,000 meters (17:22.93) and Virgina Tomon third in the shot put (41-1¾). Heather Yackey was third in the discus (138-9).
Tennis
Halle Romero fought off five match points to win her No. 4 singles match 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-8) and clinch the CMU women’s 4-3 victory over Metro State in Denver. The Mavericks won the doubles point, then got wins at No. 2 singles from Issy Coman, who won a pair of tiebreakers in her straight-set victory, and at No. 3 from Macy Richardson, who won in three sets.
The men’s team lost 6-1 to the Roadrunners, with Henry Scheck winning his No. 6 singles match in three sets.