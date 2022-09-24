That’s what the Colorado Mesa volleyball team needed Friday night against second-ranked Metro State, but the No. 20 Mavericks couldn’t win that crucial point and were swept in three thrilling sets at Brownson Arena, 25-23, 27-25, 26-24.
Fighting off two set points in the second set with a kill by Erin Curl and an attack error by the Roadrunners, the Mavs (8-4, 3-2 RMAC) couldn’t capitalize. Instead, Maddie Linsday recorded back-to-back kills and CMU was facing having to win three straight sets for the upset.
Metro (12-1, 5-0) led 17-12 in the third set, but Curl, who finished with a match-high 15 kills, brought the Mavericks back with back-to-back kills. Down 18-14, Savannah Spitzer and Sierra Hunt teamed up for a block, but Rylee Hladky, who led Metro with 13 kills, scored.
A kill by Spitzer and another block, this one by Spitzer and Sydney Leffler, pulled the Mavs within one, 19-18, but again, Hladky responded.
Sabrina VanDeList dumped the ball over to make it a one-point game, and Curl eventually tied it at 23-23 with a kill.
Leffler took a set from Curl for a kill to give the Mavericks a set point at 24-23, but the Roadrunners fought that off and Hladky and Ember Canty teamed up to block Curl, the only time the entire match they stopped the Mavs’ senior right-side hitter.
Curl hit .519, with only the one attack error in 27 swings. Hunt finished with eight kills. Curl had one solo and four block assists and Spitzer finished with one solo block and five block assists.
Men’s soccer
For the second straight game, Colorado Mesa lost a one-goal game to CSU Pueblo, this one in the RMAC opener for both teams at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Matthew Coleman’s goal in the 80th minute was the only one of the game in the No. 10 ThunderWolves’ 1-0 victory.
Pueblo’s defense handcuffed CMU’s offense, allowing only four shots the entire game, one of which was on goal. The T-Wolves (7-2, 1-0 RMAC) took 14 shots, five on goal, with Connor Durant making four saves.
After Pueblo’s goal, the Mavericks (5-3, 0-1) managed only shot, with Diogo Silva’s attempt sailing wide right.