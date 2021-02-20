The Colorado Mesa University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed in on Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles after day three of the conference championship at El Pomar Natatorium.
The men, with a team score of 861.5, hold a comfortable lead over second-place Colorado School of Mines (603.5).
In the 1-meter diving competition, four Mavericks qualified for nationals: Ammar Hassan (522.25), Isaiah Cheeks (487.85), Chandler Livingston (478.1) and Tanner Belliston (453.6).
In the 500-yard freestyle, Matheus Laperreire (4 minutes, 35.01 seconds), Logan Ellis (4:37.94) and Gavin Anderson (4:41.54) took the top three spots, respectively, with Laperreire and Ellis achieving national “B” cut times.
Ben Sampson (48:02) and Austin Lane (49.51) took the top two spots in the 100 backstroke and Sampson’s time was good enough for a “B” cut.
CMU had three of the top four finishers in the 100 breaststroke. Mahmoud Elgayar finished first in 53.5 seconds, a “B” qualifying mark and George Durin (56.76) took third and James Kaku (57.11) placed fourth.
Jake Simmons achieved a “B” cut time in the 200 butterfly, taking second in 1:50.96.
The 800 freestyle relay team (Ellis, Elgayar, Laperreire and Noah Vallee) placed first, finishing in 6:43.51.
The women’s team enters today’s final sessions with a commanding lead.Tthe Mavericks have 818.5 points and Colorado Mines is second with 435.
In the 500 freestyle, the Mavericks had four of the top five finishers behind first-place Meghan Slowey of Mines. Katerina Matoskova (2nd, 5:03.28), Robyn Naze (3rd, 5:06.07) and Kelsea Wright (4th, 5:07.87) all earned national “B” cut times.
Behind Western Colorado’s Savannah Tice, the top six finishers in the 100 backstroke were Mavs. Second-place Lauren White (55.83) achieved a “B” cut time. She was followed by Natalie Saul, Elsa Huebsch and Anna Barjenbrunch.
In the 200 butterfly, Isabelle Hansson (2:06.97) took second and Naze (2:09.13) took third.
The 800 freestyle relay team (Maddie Pressler, Lily Borgenheimer, White and Matoskova) placed first, finishing in 7:31.02 to achieve a “B” cut time.