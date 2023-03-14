Once again, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference baseball championship will likely run through Grand Junction.
Colorado Mesa made a statement by winning three of four games against Metro State, capping it with a 12-6 victory Monday in the series finale at The Diamond.
The Mavericks (12-7, 3-1 RMAC) were picked to win the title in a preseason vote of conference coaches, with Metro a close second, seven points behind, after upsetting CMU in the RMAC tournament last spring.
The rivals opened the conference schedule against one another, and went back and forth in all four games. Metro entered the series ranked No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball, but when the latest poll was released Monday, the Roadrunners had dropped out of the rankings. CMU, which dropped out of the top 30 after losing five of seven games on road trips to Chico State and Northwest Nazarene, is receiving votes.
Monday, the Roadrunners (16-6, 1-3) took a 3-0 lead, and it took until the fourth inning for the Mavericks to pull even. Back-to-back doubles by Max Valdez and Stevenson Reynolds got the first run on the board and Robert Sharrar got another run home with a base hit to right. Conrad Villafuerte bunted Sharrar over and he scored on Declan Wiesner’s base hit.
Valdez put CMU on top for good with a solo home run to left field with one out in the fifth, and once that happened, the Mavericks seized control. Villafuerte singled home one run and Jonathan Gonzalez laced a two-run double to left for a 7-3 lead. The Roadrunners scored once in the top of the seventh, but the Mavs responded with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Christos Stefanos had the big hit, a bases-loaded double down the left-field line to put CMU up 12-4.
Wiesner and Gonzalez, the 8-9 hitters in the lineup, had three hits each, with Gonzalez going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Cole Seward (4-1) allowed four runs through seven innings, striking out four.
Cooper Vasquez gave up two runs over the final two innings, but also struck out four.