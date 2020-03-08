They had to win to get in.
And that’s exactly what the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team did Saturday night, knocking off Colorado School of Mines 69-61 for the championship of the RMAC Tournament. It’s the first conference tournament championship for the men’s program since joining the NCAA Division II ranks.
“Obviously you just feel great for the seniors, but on a wider level, there’s such a great tradition for basketball at CMU and to do something that’s never been done before is remarkable,” second-year coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We’ll take pride in that forever.”
The Mavericks (21-10), a team that had to break in seven new players this season, including one in January, were ranked 10th in the region, with only eight teams making the national playoffs, so they had to win the tournament to claim the RMAC’s automatic berth into the South Central Regional tournament next week. The pairings will be announced at 8:30 tonight on ncaa.com.
Leading for all but 14 seconds — those coming in crunch time, when Brendan Sullivan converted a three-point play to put the Orediggers up 58-57 with 1:09 remaining — the Mavericks put together their most complete game of the season.
A team that shoots nearly 43% from the 3-point line attempted only six and made only two in the title game, but they were both huge. Jared Small, who made the all-tournament team along with Michael Skinner and Ethan Richardson, with Tommy Nuno voted the MVP, banked one in at the horn to end the first half and give CMU a 32-21 lead.
The other came from Georgie Dancer only 14 seconds after Mines took the lead for the first time, knocking one down with 55 seconds left for a 60-58 lead CMU never relinquished.
Skinner led the Mavericks with 19 points and Nuno had 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Richardson, the Mavs’ 6-foot-10 junior center who came in at semester, also had 18 points.
“I thought defensively we were really good and really competed on the glass,” DeGeorge said. “The offense was a little bit disjointed at times and not a lot of 3-point shooting and we weren’t able to stretch the floor, but we fought really hard and we’re getting closer and closer to that formula. If we can just rebound and play defense and take care of the ball, we have a lot of talent to do the rest.”
Mesa’s biggest lead was 13 points, early in the second half when Richardson went inside for a short jumper. Mines slowly chipped away, cutting it to two, 57-55, with 3:03 remaining.
Mesa made seven of eight free throws in the final 41 seconds to set off a celebration at midcourt in front of a sparse crowd in St. George — only 110 people attended the title game after the Mavericks eliminated the home team, Dixie State, on Friday.
DeGeorge was right in the middle of the on-court celebration, jumping into Small’s arms and bear-hugging his players before being doused with water in the locker room. He laughed afterwards that he’ll likely be sore today, but “right now, I’m feeling good.”
“The group just willed it,” DeGeorge said. “All three of our seniors, but particularly Mike and Tommy, what they bring and how tough they are and how committed they are to winning. We always say a team is as good as their seniors and I think that’s true, and that’s why we’re champions.
“It obviously was a fun week for us, and we’ll take another one like it next week.”