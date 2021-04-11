It’s simply a matter of time before the Colorado Mesa baseball team’s offense delivers that knockout punch.
Saturday afternoon, the KO came in the fifth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader at Suplizio, but that was after the No. 1 Mavericks delivered a couple of body blows to Metro State.
The Roadrunners scored four runs in the top of the first off Ryan Day, but CMU (21-2, 18-1 RMAC) responded with 14 unanswered for a 14-4 victory, then rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the second game to win 7-4.
“It’s crazy how good this team is,” first baseman Jordan Stubbings said.
The first punch came from Jonathan Gonzalez in the second inning. With two out and the bases loaded, he lined a double to center that took a wicked hop over center fielder Owen Reynolds’ glove, clearing the bases.
“I was just trying to get a run home, get momentum going and pass the bat, basically,” Gonzalez said. “You can put anybody on this team in the lineup and we’ll come to play. We trust each other and have confidence in each other.”
Punch No. 2 was in the fourth, with Tanner Garner hitting a leadoff home run. Gonzales singled with two out and CMU coach Chris Hanks sent Wacy Crenshaw in to hit for leadoff man Tyler Parker.
“Wacy’s pinch hit changed the game,” Hanks said.
“The Crader kid (Metro starting pitcher Cade Crader) was going a good job against our righties and we thought, maybe you need to see a lefty. We had him and Harrison Rodgers down in the dugout and Wacy is just a kid who grinds in practice, doesn’t say boo and he’s always ready to go. He’s earned that opportunity and he cashed in big.”
Crenshaw laced an RBI double to right-center to put CMU up 5-4.
Earlier this season, Crader threw a nine-inning perfect game in a 13-0 victory over CSU-Pueblo. The Mavs chased him with one out in the fifth, scoring nine runs on nine hits against him.
In the fifth, Johnny Carr delivered a two-run single, and Stubbings, who got CMU going in the second with a line drive up the middle, launched a three-run home run that easily cleared the outfield bleachers.
“I don’t think I’ve hit a ball here as far as I hit that one in the first game,” Stubbings said. “It was out there. It felt good. I haven’t hit a ball like that, a no-doubter like that, in a long time.”
Day, after giving up four runs in the first on four hits, allowed only one hit over the next four innings to improve to 5-0. He walked one and struck out five, with Jared Ure throwing two shutout innings of relief.
“He didn’t start off great, but you’ve got to give Metro credit, they took advantage and put up four runs,” Hanks said. “We knew it was early, we had a lot of at-bats, but what was key was Ryan restored order because we were fixin’ to pull him in the second or third inning, he chews up a few and we scored some runs.”
Stubbings had two more hits in the second game, including his second home run of the day and seventh of the season, to the deepest part of the park in left-center.
His home run in the fourth inning put CMU up 5-4, Conrad Villafuerte and Caleb Farmer hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth and Parker, who got most of the second game off after slamming into the padding chasing a foul ball in left field in the first game, lifted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to get Farmer home with an insurance run.
Trevin Reynolds (5-0) battled through 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out five.
Metro State (21-6, 17-6) came into the weekend ranked No. 19 and only two games behind CMU in the loss column. The Mavericks have sent a message that they’re still the elite team in the conference.
“Sometimes a 7-4 win is just as good as 14-4,” Stubbings said. “They’re a good team, but they know who we are now.”