Game time.
Yes, there’s still the caveat that plans can change, but for now, Colorado Mesa coaches and athletes are in go-mode.
“I think it’s super important,” CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming said of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s announcement Monday that fall sports will be played, although only conference games. “Even if it is a limited season, just the normal feel of somewhat of a college experience for our athletes and every student that comes to Colorado Mesa.
“They want to go to volleyball games, they want to go to football games and that’s important to get back to where we were before COVID hit. I’m excited about it. As long as we get to compete for a championship, I don’t know if that’s going to include NCAA, if it’s just the RMAC, that’s really important.”
The issue of fans in the stands is up to each school’s local government and health department directives — currently, crowds in Mesa County are limited to 175 people, and Co-Athletic Director Kris Mort said the department is hoping at least some fans will be able to attend games this fall.
The RMAC Presidents Council approved schools playing this fall, with testing student-athletes, coaches and support staff high on the list of priorities. Practices begin Aug. 24, three weeks later than originally allowed, with competition starting Sept. 18.
The 15 schools in the RMAC all have different campus and community directives, presenting some hurdles, including COVID-19 testing.
“Affordability and accessibility,” Mort said. “What we have access to here is totally different than what Alamosa has access to. But if that’s what we’ve got to do to play, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Another hurdle is what to do about New Mexico Highlands. The governor of New Mexico has ordered a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering from out of state, which would eliminate the possibility of making that trip — the volleyball team is scheduled to open the season in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Highlands’ football team is scheduled to open against CMU at Stocker Stadium on Sept. 19, and football coach Tremaine Jackson said his conversations with new Highlands coach Josh Kirkland indicate the Cowboys plan to make the trip.
The conference office sets the RMAC schedule, and pushing the season back allows Commissioner Chris Graham and his staff time to make necessary changes.
“Highlands could possibly be out based on their governor’s orders,” Mort said. “Their board of trustees could elect to defy the order if they really want to. A couple of other (schools) could be out based on affordability to test and risk mitigation. The RMAC will have to rewrite some game schedules, probably.”
Coaches and athletes are on board with whatever regulations are put in place that allow them to play and stay healthy.
The volleyball players are wearing masks during voluntary workouts at Brownson Arena, and masks were required inside the Maverick Center even before the recent state mandate.
“We’re trying. Sometimes they slip off the nose,” Fleming said of playing volleyball in face masks. Breaking some old habits is a challenge. “It’s hard. High-fives, we haven’t been very good about it.”
More than 80 members of the football team have been working out all summer with no positive COVID-19 cases, and Fleming said all of the volleyball players have tested negative.
One football player showed up to a workout with a fever and was immediately sent home, Jackson said. It turned out to be a stomach issue.
“We had the process in place and it helped us,” Jackson said. The Mavs’ first-year coach laid down the law from Day 1: No going to parties or bars, stay away from crowds. Go to work, wear your mask, come to workouts, go home. Wash your hands. Hang out with your teammates only.
Jackson doesn’t see the Mavs slacking off once class and practice begin. Moving things back eliminates traditional fall camp because classes begin Aug. 17, a full week before teams can practice.
“I don’t think our kids ever lost hope,” he aid. “We’ve taken the faith approach. Regardless, we’ve all got to get back to campus. If that goes well, we get to the 24th to go to practice. If that goes well, then we worry about getting to the game. If the kids at any week get out of control of this phase-in approach, it doesn’t matter what the presidents say, it’s not going to happen.”
The Mavs are toeing the line.
“If we want to play the game we love we definitely have to follow it,” running back Isaac Maestas said. “It’s the smallest things, wear your mask, not just over your face, but over your nose, that’s what you have to do.
“It’s a day-by-day, week-by-week process. We’re just trying to follow the protocols and stay safe, work out and get as good as we can until we play that first game on September 19th. We’ve followed everything Coach Jack has said and have done a good job with that. Everybody’s ready to go back to school.”
A dozen of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences have opted against playing in the fall and most of those that are playing are staying within their own conferences.
Once games begin, there’s no way to stay 6 feet away from your opponent, especially contact sports such as football and soccer. Corner kicks in soccer call for the majority of both teams jostling for position in front of the goal.
“As it relates to soccer in terms of being high-risk, it’s a couple of things,” men’s soccer coach Todd Padgett said. “It’s yes, that physical contact, but it’s also the amount of heavy breathing that happens when you’re out on the soccer field. There are a lot of parts that interchange with positions, so it’s not a situation of your marking one person, you’re going to see between one and another 11 people at some point in the game that is breathing on you.”
In terms of risk of exposure to the coronavirus, “close contact” is defined as being within 6 feet of another person for 15 minutes.
Wearing masks during a soccer game — especially at Maverick Field, where temperates on the turf reach well over 100 degrees — isn’t practical, Padgett said, but players will wear them on the sideline and to and from the facility.
All coaches are adapting practices to space athletes out, using workout “pods” to keep groups small.
The NCAA earlier reduced the number of games allowed in all sports for the 2020-21 season, so staying within the RMAC didn’t mean teams lost many more games.
Getting the word the season, albeit altered, will be played, was welcomed by the athletes. Maestas called it “comforting,” and that it was a relief to hear a plan was in place to play.
“Competition and chasing championships and chasing rings and tournaments are among the reasons we do this,” Padgett said. “In conversations we’ve had with the players, they’re just as excited to get back and be playing and be in a team environment and team setting we’ve all been in the vast majority of our lives.”
Because CMU was out front in planning how to return to campus this fall, the athletic administration, coaches and athletes are confident they can pull off a fall season — on their end, at least.
“I think we’ve got great intentions and a good plan to roll out and try to get games in,” Mort said. “If (an opponent) tests hot or you refuse to test your team, then we’re not playing you.”
Jackson said the formula to winning a championship this school year could have more to do with off-field discipline than on-field talent. One thing’s for sure — teams from the 2020-21 seasons will have some stories to swap at reunions.
“Looking back 10 years from now, it’s going to be special to those kids who were able to win that championship in the COVID year,” Fleming said. “If they win an RMAC championship it’s pretty unique that they showed the resiliency and stuck with it when things looked really grim. I think it’s going to be special.
“It might not feel special this year, but down the road it will be really special to whoever wins it.”