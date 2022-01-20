After the hype video, clips of each starter for the Colorado Mesa basketball teams play as they’re announced at Brownson Arena.
Some years the video board operator might not have to double-check the lineup, because it never changes.
This season, it’s anybody’s guess who will be running out for the men’s tipoff — and that’s by design.
Well, sort of.
When Ethan Menzies injured a knee just before the season began, coach Mike DeGeorge didn’t have a lot of time to gauge how the Mavericks would settle into suddenly altered roles.
“This group, honestly, they’re just really versatile. They’ve been able to adjust to whatever is asked of them so we have kind of thrown different lineups together to start games just sort of based on what the game plan is on that particular day,” DeGeorge said. “But I also knew that we didn’t really know exactly what that first group was going to be early in the year so I wanted to change it up so guys get used to starting and coming off the bench so when we get to this stage of the year we knew kind of who could do what.”
Nine of the 11 players who have logged minutes this season have started, and only two, Jared Small and Mac Riniker, have started all 20 games. Georgie Dancer has 16 starts, Reece Johnson 14, Trevor Baskin and Blaise Threatt 10 each and Christopher Speller eight. Isaac Jessup and Owen Koonce have each started one game — Koonce is out for the season with a torn hip labrum.
To a man, none of the Mavs care who’s in the starting lineup or which five are on the floor together.
“I think it’s a testament to how flexible everyone is on our team,” said Baskin, who has averaged 26.6 points in the past three games, all when he started when the Mavericks were facing a bigger opponent. “It doesn’t really matter who starts, who finishes, everyone is capable. They’re good at what they’re good at and our game really hasn’t changed as to who plays. You just play to your game.”
Threatt has been coming off the bench recently, and in the past three games averaged 18 points a game — Baskin leads CMU (14-6, 8-3 RMAC) in scoring at 13.8 points a game, with Threatt right behind at 13.
“Personally for me, coming off the bench or starting, it doesn’t really matter,” Threatt said. “I think there’s a benefit to both. Starting you can get into the flow quick, you can feel how the game’s kind of going to play out and what they’re doing early on, but the benefits coming off the bench, obviously like Coach talked about, is you can see exactly what’s going to happen when you go in and you know exactly what plays they’re going to get into, who’s feeling good. There’s a lot of benefits to both.”
The past two seasons, DeGeorge has been able to mix and match his lineup, going big or small. This year it’s been a little different after losing Menzies, making the Mavs smaller overall. At 6-foot-5, Riniker plays inside, and Baskin is a 6-8 stretch forward, and DeGeorge can opt to have them on the floor together against bigger teams, or bring Baskin off the bench to spell Riniker if that’s a better matchup, inserting Threatt into the starting five.
“When you have depth it’s good, but some of our depth this year was very different,” DeGeorge said. “We can play different ways and in some ways it was a little overwhelming for the guys to figure out what is it we’re best at. Our guards are good, our bigs are good. We can beat people off the dibble, we can throw it in the post, what is it we should be doing?
“With different combinations that changes, and now it’s sort of solidified, who we are, what we’re about, what is it we’re trying to get done. We have very talented players, very good players, but now they have more confidence that this is collectively what we’re trying to do.”
Schedule changes
After playing at Colorado Mines and Regis this weekend, the women’s basketball team will head to Spearfish, South Dakota, to play Black Hills State at 4 p.m. on Monday in a game rescheduled from Jan. 8. CMU (11-2, 6-2) will make up games postponed over the New Year’s weekend on Feb. 8-9, traveling to CU-Colorado Springs and then New Mexico Highlands, with both games tipping off at 5 p.m.
The men’s wrestling team’s home dual against Chadron State on Friday night has been postponed because of COVID issues on the Eagles’ team. The women’s team will wrestle Chadron at 6 p.m. on Friday at Brownson Arena.