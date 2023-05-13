Yael Chahin shaved a couple of strokes off his first-round score and shot even-par 72 on Friday in the second round of the West/South Central Regional men’s golf tournament in Rohnert Park, California.
Chahin used four birdies on the front nine to offset one bogey and a double bogey — he was 3-over after three holes — to make the turn at 1-under 35. He had another double bogey on the 583-yard par-5 12th hole, but also carded three birdies and two bogeys to finish the back at plus-1 for his 72. His two-round total of 146 has him tied for 24th.
The Mavericks shot a 294, two strokes better than Thursday’s opening round, to remain tied for 11th place, seven strokes out of fifth place — the top five teams advance to the national tournament.
Peter Grossenbacher also shot a 72 in the second round, with four birdies and four bogeys and is tied for 34th at 147, along with Cole Beyer, who shot a 75.
Pablo Diaz del Castillo also shot a 75 and is tied for 68th and Ethan Bishop had a 78 and is tied for 73rd entering the final round.
Colorado Christian has a 10-stroke lead in the team race at 570, but the Cougars’ first-round leader, Peyton Jones, who opened with a 66, shot a second-round 75 and dropped to fourth place entering today’s final round.
Sonoma State’s Griffin Pace carded his second straight round of 68 and has a four-stroke lead at 136.