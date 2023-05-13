Yael Chahin shaved a couple of strokes off his first-round score and shot even-par 72 on Friday in the second round of the West/South Central Regional men’s golf tournament in Rohnert Park, California.

Chahin used four birdies on the front nine to offset one bogey and a double bogey — he was 3-over after three holes — to make the turn at 1-under 35. He had another double bogey on the 583-yard par-5 12th hole, but also carded three birdies and two bogeys to finish the back at plus-1 for his 72. His two-round total of 146 has him tied for 24th.