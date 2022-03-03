Dani Turner knew exactly what she wanted to accomplish this season for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team. She’s not finished, but she’s on her way.
“At the beginning of the season when Coach (Taylor Wagner) was having meetings with everybody, I walked into his office and told him what my goals were, and one of my goals was definitely winning player of the year,” the 5-foot-10 guard said Wednesday after ticking that goal off the list.
The player of the year and first-team all-RMAC selection (her third straight) came the day after Turner led the Mavericks into the RMAC Tournament semifinals with a 28-point performance against CU-Colorado Springs, one point off her career high.
“Honestly, just going into the season, I was, if I get it, cool, great, I got it, but I know the work that I’ve put in,” she said. “I know that I’m going to help my team no matter which way I can and it’s just winning an RMAC championship right now and going into the regional and trying to win a regional championship as well. I wasn’t too focused on winning the award, if it came with the season, great, if not, oh, well, on to bigger and better.”
Turner is not only leading the RMAC in field goals made this season with 217, she’s No. 2 in the nation in that category. Averaging 19.1 points a game, she’s third in the conference and 23rd in the nation in scoring, with her backcourt mate, Mariah Martin second in the conference and 17th in the nation at 19.6 points a game.
Martin also made the all-conference first team after transferring to CMU from Westminster, where she was a second-team all-conference selection last season. She made an immediate impact, averaging more than six assists a game and 4.9 rebounds from the point guard position.
“She’s been a great asset to the team. Honestly, I came into the season (and) I told her that I would love to win co-player of the year with her. I think that highly of her. Had I not gotten it, I most definitely wish she would have gotten it,” Turner said of her point guard.
Martin scored in double figures in all but two games this season, with a career-high 33 points against Adams State in December. She rarely comes off the floor, logging 35 minutes per game, with Turner right behind at 33.7
Kelsey Siemons, who needs one point to join Turner in the 1,000-point club, made the second team. Siemons is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots per game. The 6-1 forward is second all-time in career blocks at CMU with 201, and plays 33.5 minutes a game.
Sophie Anderson, the Mavericks’ shut-down defensive specialist, made the honorable mention team. The graduate student from Paonia also upped her scoring this season, averaging 7.4 points a game.
The Mavs (23-5) are ranked No. 4 in the final regular-season South Central Region poll and play Metro State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the RMAC semifinals in Golden. Regional tournament bids will be announced Sunday evening, with the RMAC Tournament champion receiving an automatic bid.
Men’s All-RMAC
Trevor Baskin had a breakout season for the Mavericks.
The 6-foot-8 forward created mismatch problems with his length and ball-handling ability and was voted onto the 10-man All-RMAC first team.
The redshirt freshman averages 13.4 points a game, second on the team, scoring 20 or more seven times, including a career-high 33 against Black Hills State and Joel Scott, the RMAC player of the year.
Baskin has blocked 40 shots, averages 5.2 rebounds and is shooting 55.8% from the field.
Four other Mavericks made the second team, seniors Georgie Dancer and Jared Small and redshirt freshmen Mac Riniker and Blaise Threatt.
Dancer, the Mavericks’ playmaker from the point guard spot, averages 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game, with 107 assists and 27 steals. Small is third on the team with an 11.1 scoring average and is the Mavs’ top 3-point shooter at 37%, making 57 this season.
Riniker is a tenacious defender and uses his quickness against bigger players in the post. He’s shooting 59.8% from the field, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Threatt is CMU’s sixth man — and the Mavs’ leading scorer and rebounder — averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.
The Mavericks (24-8) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the final regular-season South Central Region poll, and face Regis at 5 p.m. on Friday in the RMAC semifinals in Spearfish, S.D. The NCAA will announce the regional pairings on Sunday, with the RMAC Tournament champion receiving an automatic bid.