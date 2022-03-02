From the moment Mariah Martin signed with the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, Dani Turner knew she had her running mate.
The two graduate student guards took over Tuesday’s RMAC Tournament quarterfinal game at Brownson Arena, combining for 51 points — outscoring CU-Colorado Springs’ entire team — in a 79-48 victory.
“You could tell (Turner) had that look in her eye and then kind of took the game over and hit some shots,” coach Taylor Wagner said. “That’s what you need out of your leadership, to go in and say hey, we’re not going to lose this game. I thought she did a really phenomenal job.”
Turner and Martin owned the second half, taking turns attacking the basket or pulling up for jumpers.
Turner scored 16 of her 28 points in the second half, Martin had 15 of her 23 in the first, including 10 in the second quarter.
“We did a little better on our one-on-ones in the second half,” Turner said. “We had a jump ball right out of the gate in the second half and I told everybody if we just settle down, play the defense we know we can play, we’ll get out on offense and score. We helped a lot more in the post and were able to adjust more on their skip passes.”
After the first quarter, when the Mountain Lions (13-16) came out aggressively on the ball, the Mavericks (23-5) adjusted. And they know that’s just the start of the kind of defense they’ll face the rest of the season, starting Friday when they face Metro State in the semifinals.
“They face-guarded us the whole game,” said Martin, who had eight assists, three steals and turned the ball over only three times, only once in the second half. “I think teams are really going to focus on me and Dani, so we’ve got to keep creating and being aggressive because teams are going to try to take us out of the game.”
And when the Mountain Lions tried to do that, the Mavericks got others involved, which in turn opened the guards up again. Emily Cavey came off the bench with another solid game, hitting a 3-pointer and then somehow getting an off-balance shot at the rim to go in as she was fouled. She made the free throw to put the Mavericks up 20, 48-28, with 6:41 to play in the third quarter.
That’s when CMU made its move, scoring 16 points and holding the Mountain Lions to only six points and taking a 58-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We talked about it at halftime, we needed to be better, we were giving up layups,” Wagner said. “That was one of our keys. We got beat in the post, we got beat off the rive and they made a lot of layups. That third quarter, I was happy how we came out and held them to six points.”
It was a little tough love, Martin said, that got the Mavericks rolling.
“We got our (butts) chewed at halftime and I think that helped,” she said. “I think we need more of that sometimes, I won’t lie.”
The Mavericks didn’t give up a point for the first five minutes of the third quarter, and the final four points UCCS scored were all on free throws. The Mountain Lions’ coach, Lynn Plett, was tagged for a technical protesting a non-call when Ellie Moore drove to the basket, and Martin made two free throws, then Turner hit a jumper in the lane late for a 58-32 lead.
Those two scored CMU’s first 14 points of the fourth quarter, and when the bench was cleared, Martin and Turner had outscored UCCS 51-41.
They’ll need more of that Friday against the Roadrunners, who beat CMU twice this season with their size and physicality.
“Revenge,” Martin said. “A team can’t shoot over 50% against us three times and the two of us can’t go 0 for 20 three times.”
Wagner knows his team will have to handle physical teams the rest of the way
“That’s what we’ve seen when we’ve lost,” he said. “They really get up and try to bully you. We know it’s coming in the semifinals. They want to get to the championship game just as much as us. We’ve got to be able to handle teams’ aggressiveness.”