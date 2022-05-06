The Colorado Mesa softball team is 4-1 against Metro State this season, but that one loss has the Mavericks’ backs against a wall.
Mesa lost 5-3 on Thursday to the Roadrunners in the second round of the RMAC softball tournament at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The Mavericks were in an early hole as they were late with their swings and had some mental lapses in the field. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sarah Jorissen and Aislyn Sharp hit back-to-back home runs but the rally came too late.
“(Metro) came out wanting to win. We needed to want to win a little more and put it into action. We did just a little OK. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been” coach Mercedes Bohte said. “We had some good at-bats here, some good plays there, but then other times we were just slow.”
Paige Adair started in the circle for the Mavericks (43-8, 35-3 RMAC). The Roadrunners’ hitters were aggressive early on, forcing Adair to throw double-digit pitches in several at-bats. By the end of the second inning, Adair had thrown 58 pitches and finished throwing 71 in three innings. The senior took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
The volume of pitches wasn’t a cause for concern for Bohte.
“Pitch count isn’t so important right now in the postseason or with softball because they’re in good shape. You can throw multiple days in a row and she wasn’t at 100 pitches, It’s more about how those at-bats were going,” she said. “They were starting to get hits on the second time through, and it’s always a good time to change when you feel momentum start to shift. ”
Metro (37-20, 23-15 RMAC) scored a pair of runs in the top of the second inning and that sparked some life in Mesa’s lineup.
Ally Distler kept the pressure on Metro starter Julia Heitz by fouling off three of the first five pitches of the inning. She then launched a pitch over the center-field wall to trim the deficit to 2-1. Jorissen drew a walk, but the next three Mesa batters grounded out.
In the final two innings, Metro did what Mesa couldn’t — string hits together.
The Roadrunners loaded the bases multiple times on reliever Ellie Smith and scored two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. Metro outhit Mesa 12-6 and only two of the Roadrunners’ hits were for extra bases.
“Ellie and Paige complement each other very well and I was hoping for some ground balls and double plays. We got some of that, but it didn’t quite go our way with Ellie being off on some of her pitches, and other pitches just found their way through the defense,” Bohte said.
Jorissen gave the Mavs a spark in the seventh by homering on the second pitch to left center. Metro left fielder Emily Shreves appeared to have robbed Mesa of the run but the ball bounced out of her glove and over the fence as she collided with the wall.
Sharp then homered on the next pitch to the same spot. But a third strike call on Ava Fugate quelled Mesa’s momentum.
Bohte had a lengthy talk with the top-seeded Mavs after the game. If Mesa is to repeat as RMAC champs, it must now run through the gauntlet of the consolation bracket.
“It’s great to be aggressive early. It would have been nice to have some home runs in the first inning instead of the seventh inning. The way we finished the game is the way we need to start tomorrow,” Bohte said. “(If we do that) we win, it’s pretty simple. If we play crisper than we did tonight and how we have all season, we win. We just have a longer weekend, now.”
Men’s Golf
Colorado Mesa’s Peter Grossenbacher and Dakota Gilman both shot 3-under par 68 on Thursday in the first round of the Division II West/South Central Regional golf tournament at Pueblo Country Club.
That helped the Mavericks shoot a team score of 282, good for third place heading into today’s second round.
Grossenbacher birdied five straight holes on the back nine, Nos. 12-16 to get to 4 under. He birdied No. 17 and bogeyed No. 18. Gilman had a pair of birdies on the front nine and three more on the back to get to 3 under. The two Mavericks are tied for fifth.
Yael Chahin shot a 72 and is tied for 28th, Timmy Cavarno is tied for 55th at 74 and Kyle Pearson is tied for 68th at 75.
Stanislaus State shot a 279 to take the first-round lead, with St. Mary’s one stroke ahead of the Mavericks in second.