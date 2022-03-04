For the first time in their college careers, Georgie Dancer and Jared Small won’t be playing for a conference championship.
Dancer and Small were teammates at Fresno City College for two titles, then won the RMAC tournament title their first two years, plus last year’s regular-season title, at Colorado Mesa.
Their drive for five ended Friday in the Mavs’ 79-76 overtime loss to Regis in the RMAC men’s semifinals in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Mesa (24-9) should still receive an at-large berth in the NCAA Div. II South Central Regional tournament — they’re ranked third in the region, with eight teams receiving playoff spots.
“Obviously we’ve left it in the committee’s hands, which is never a good thing, but you look at the numbers and what’s happened in the Lone Star this week (with some tournament upsets), I’d be surprised if we didn’t get in,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said.
Despite four players reaching double figures, the Mavericks couldn’t take the lead until late in regulation, and even then, couldn’t hold off the Rangers down the stretch.
“The guys fought really hard and I was a little disappointed in our execution on some things that we didn’t get right,” DeGeorge said. “We had a lot of mistakes tonight that we just haven’t had the last few weeks, so that was disappointing. But we’ve got one more chance to learn from it.
“This time of year, you know every game is going to be highly competitive and you just can’t waste possessions. You’ve got to execute at both ends. We just had some breakdowns and we’ve got to be better than that right now.”
Blaise Threatt, who finished with 17 points, hit a layup with 6:35 to play for a 53-51 lead, but Regis went back up three. Threatt’s 3-pointer with two minutes to play put the Mavericks up 62-60, but right after that, Troy Brady drove for the layup that sent the game into overtime.
Trevor Baskin, who led the Mavs with 22 points, went inside off the tip for a layup and drew a foul. His three-point play gave CMU its only lead of the overtime, 65-62.
Will Cranston-Lown scored inside for Regis and Aaron Bokol followed a miss by Cranston-Lown with a tip-in and Regis had the lead for good, 66-65.
Regis led by four with 41 seconds left, but Jared Small scored inside after missing a 3-pointer but the Mavs got the offensive rebound.
Down four with 16 seconds left, Threatt missed a layup, and after one free throw by Regis, Baskin was fouled inside and made the back end of a two-shot foul with nine seconds to play, bringing the Mavs within 78-74. Mesa had to foul, and Brady made one free throw with seven seconds to play to put the game out of reach.
Reece Johnson scored 14 points for the Mavericks, whose nine-game winning streak was snapped, and Small finished with 10.
Mesa trailed by 10 midway through the first half and had to dig out of that hole to get back into it, as the Mavs have done time and time again this season.
“We had some really bad turnovers, just unforced errors,” DeGeorge said. “We probably had 10 possessions on each end of the floor that you feel like you have to make to win this time of year. There was just too much to overcome against a very good team that played, I thought, just a great game.
Brian Dawson was a handful for the Mavericks, scoring 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
“Their guards are really hard to guard and really stretch it out and they did a lot of things defensively to disrupt our flow,” DeGeorge said. Regis just deserves a ton of credit for how they played.”