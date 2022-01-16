Mike DeGeorge didn't get a lot of sleep Friday night.
That worried him — not because he was tossing and turning, but he knew his players were likely doing the same thing after the gut-punch overtime loss to Metro State on a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer.
“As I was laying in bed, the whole game was racing through my head again and I was like, this is awful, because sleep is the No. 1 thing to help you recover from one game to the next,” DeGeorge said. “I'm like, nobody's getting any sleep tonight and for them to come back with the energy and focus that they did tonight, really speaks volumes to their character. We talked about that (Friday) night, so it was great to see them respond this way.”
And when the players arrived at the gym Saturday for their film session and pregame shootaround, he could see it in their eyes.
“You could just see it in their eyes that they were hurting, but they were engaged and they were up for the challenge,” DeGeorge said.
The Colorado Mesa men's basketball team, though, showed its resolve in a 101-66 rout of Colorado Christian, shooting a season-high 69.2% from the field. Mesa trailed for exactly 17 seconds — then Reece Johnson hit a 3-pointer, then another, and Jared Small netted a 3 in transition. Johnson made his third in as many attempts less than four minutes into the game and CMU was up 12-2.
“Coach talked about how we'll find out what the character of this team is,” Trevor Baskin said. “After we came off a really devastating loss like that, where we should have won and see how we react to a bunch of adversity. We came out and reacted well. It was tough physically guarding Laolu (Oke of Metro) and I was pretty banged up and tired, but once game time hit I was ready to go. I think Coach did a good job of motivating us and keeping us engaged and making sure not to overlook Colorado Christian.”
Halftime adjustments are a big part of CMU's success. The Mavericks (14-6, 8-3 RMAC) have used the first half of games to gauge what opponents are doing that might vary from the scouting report, then adjust accordingly, whether that's on an individual matchup or how they're guarding. Saturday, DeGeorge instructed the Mavericks to do something defensively that isn't part of their usual plan.
“At the half we made an adjustment defensively, they were really hurting us with the pace of their cuts and so we started switching off the ball, which we don't normally do and that really bogged them down offensively.
“Then it allowed us to get into transition more and it kind of snowballed. They've been in COVID protocol and they just get out I think on Wednesday and they probably hit the wall there at some stage going back-to-back on the road.”
That a young team — two seniors and a slew of redshirt freshmen — can make that switch on the fly is impressive, but it led to CMU's 57-28 scoring advantage in the second half.
When the Cougars (4-11, 1-8) got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Ross Williams just before halftime that stirred up a painful memory of Friday, the Mavs didn't let it bother them. Instead, they went on a 16-6 run to open the second half to push their six-point lead to 16 in the first five minutes.
“It was a little bit of a flashback to (Friday) night but it was kind of just, we have to move on to the next play,” Mac Riniker said. “I know we got to the locker room and it was like, all right, the first half is kind of our get-used-to-the-game half and the second half we make an adjustment and we normally can do a lot better.”
The lead stayed between 14-16 points until midway through the second half. Isaac Jessup was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to trigger a 14-0 run over a little more than three minutes, and when Blaise Threatt came up with a steal and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup, CMU had a 29-point lead, 84-55, with everybody getting into the act.
“I don't think there's one person that's coming into the gym every night like, hey, I've gotta go score points,” Riniker said. “All of us can score. … Isaac, Blaise, Trevor, Georgie (Dancer), Jared for sure, any of us can go off and it's not always one person on one night. It's sometimes everybody on one night.”
Five Mavericks reached double figures, with Baskin again leading the way with 23 points despite a scary moment when he twisted an ankle in the first half. A snug tape job allowed him to get back in the game, and he responded by making nine of 10 field goals, with six rebounds and one blocked shot.
Riniker took advantage of some mismatches inside when Christian's big men got into foul trouble and scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Threatt added 16, Johnson 14 and Small 13.
That balance prevents any of the Mavericks thinking they need to carry the scoring load, and they share the ball incredibly well — six players had three assists each, and CMU had 21 assists on 36 baskets.
DeGeorge not only liked how well the Mavericks executed offensively and adjusted defensively, but how they shot the ball from the 3-point line all weekend.
“When we're making shots, we've been really difficult to guard this year,” he aid. “I think one of the good adjustments this weekend was we did take 61 3s in the two games and that's an important step, because teams are packing the paint on us so much that we're not catching it ready to shoot. We're looking to drive always and we finally broke through this weekend and we're really looking to shoot it. I think if we can make that decision, is it a shot or is it a drive? And once we gain a little advantage that's really the key for this team. We haven't consistently made great decisions in that part of our offense and we were good at that all weekend.”
With the game in hand after those two big scoring runs, Sam Goulet got his first extended minutes and scored his first college basket. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman hit a driving layup with 3:53 to play, causing everyone on the bench to leap to their feet as Goulet couldn't hide a grin. He made another layup in the final minute that put CMU over the century mark for the second time this season.
Goulet redshirted his first year, but then needed surgery to repair a torn hip labrum and missed all of last season. He's limited on the minutes he can play as he continues to get into game shape, but logged about 6 ½ minutes, finishing with four points, one rebound and one blocked shot.
“You think about it, he came in with Mac and Ethan (Menzies),” DeGeorge said of the third-year freshman. “He can really score the basketball and that's his first college points. … That's a long haul for a kid that knows he can play. To put the time and effort in, it's really impressive and I'm happy for him to start to get healthy.”