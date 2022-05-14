Colorado Mesa’s baseball team turned the tables Friday.
The slugging Mavericks adopted the “hit ’em where they ain’t” philosophy against Colorado School of Mines in an elimination game of the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex in a 13-7 victory.
“We’ve been seeing it all weekend,” Haydn McGeary said. “Teams just dumping singles, seeing-eye singles, 99-hoppers. It’s so demoralizing, but when you do it, it’s fun. It was nice to finally get those to drop and have a big inning.”
It all started with a pair of infield singles and a bloop base hit by the nation’s best power hitter.
Harrison Rodgers and Caleb Farmer beat out back-to-back infield singles to short after Johnny Carr led off the sixth inning with a walk. With the outfield playing near the warning track, McGeary dropped a base hit into center to get one run home.
“We got some of those blooper hits that we haven’t been getting,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said.
With one out, Conrad Villafuerte hit a sacrifice fly to shallow right field that was caught by the second baseman and scored a run, then Matthew Turner dropped a double into right that brought Farmer and McGeary home, with the Mavs’ DH scoring from first base.
Jordan Stubbings hit a fly ball into the right field corner that Mason Andrews tried to make a sliding catch on at the foul line. He couldn’t come up with the ball and it was ruled fair for an RBI double and an 8-2 lead.
No. 14 CMU (38-13), played Metro State on Friday night to get to championship Saturday, with the schedule dependent on the outcome of that game.
They also got two stellar pitching performances, one from starter Frankie Fitzgerald, who threw six innings, his longest stint of the season, and 2 1/3 innings of relief from Cade Nicol, who had thrown only 6 2/3 innings all season.
“It was great, I haven’t had that long of a start since high school,” Fitzgerald said. “I was able to keep innings off of guys (in the bullpen), which is huge right now with the situation we’re in. I’m just getting stronger as a starter and I’m excited to see how these next few weeks go.”
He gave up a one-out solo home run to Adam Houghtaling in the sixth, then struck out Taylor White. The last man he faced was his toughest out. I-Ly Hsue fouled off seven pitches in an 11-pitch at-bat before Fitzgerald finally got him to fly out to center. He got a hearty handshake from Hanks when he got to the dugout after throwing 96 pitches, the most he’s thrown by far all season after missing several weeks with a sore right shoulder.
“I was airing it out those last pitches,” Farmer said. “That was all I had.”
Nicol struck out seven of the 10 men he faced after Gage Edwards allowed three runs in only two-thirds of an inning.
“He’s been itching to pitch,” Hanks said of the sophomore, whose confidence seemed to grow with every strikeout.
“He was filling it up,” Fitzgerald said of Nicol. “He was in the zone the whole time and working that curveball, too. He was in control, so that was amazing to see.”
Unlike Thursday, once the Mavericks got up, they kept working to increase the lead — and when the Orediggers (33-19) responded with three runs in the seventh inning, CMU scored two in the eighth and three more in the top of the ninth. McGeary hit his nation-leading 29th home run to left-center in the eighth inning.
Farmer beat out another infield single with two out in the ninth, McGeary was hit by a pitch and both scored — again, McGeary chugging all the way around from first — on a double to right-center by Spencer Bramwell. Villafuerte followed with a double to left to get Bramwell home.
Nicol gave up a pair of base hits and an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, but recorded all three outs on strikeouts to keep the Mavericks’ title hopes alive.
Manufacturing runs — Hanks called for bunts early in the game to move runners — is crucial this time of year, when the competition gets better the deeper teams go into the postseason.
And even with all those infield singles, the Mavericks still had six extra-base hits. Rodgers and Stubbings both went 3 for 5, Villafuerte drove in three runs and CMU struck out only five times.
“That’s how it’s gonna have to be,” McGeary said. “That’s how it’s gonna be the rest of the way. We can’t rely on home runs as we get further, the parks get bigger, especially if we get to Cary (North Carolina for the World Series), the ball doesn’t fly. It was nice to see. I don’t know that you can relax in this tournament just the way everything’s going, but it was nice to be on that side of the offense instead of watching it happen to us.”