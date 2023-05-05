Declan Wiesner had a little bit of a flashback Thursday night.
The sophomore catcher for the Colorado Mesa baseball team has about as much experience playing at Suplizio Field as many of the Mavs, and he's only been here a year.
“Tons of memories,” Wiesner said of being back at Suplizio. “All the kids hanging around, the crowd, the environment. It's awesome.”
Wiesner, who attended Valor Christian High School, played for Walters State (Tenn.) Community College the past two seasons, and started one game in last year's Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. He didn't get a hit, but he made up for it Thursday, with a pair of doubles and a triple — all in the first three innings — in the No. 2 Mavericks' 17-5 rout of Adams State on CMU's Star Wars-themed fireworks night at Suplizio Field.
“Sometimes it's hard to play in front of the crowd, but it wasn't really any of those nerves because of that previous experience here,” Wiesner said.
The upperclassmen and District 51 graduates had played at Suplizio, but for others, it took a couple of innings to acclimate to the bigger stadium.
They were apparently acclimated in the bottom of the third inning.
Wiesner drove in five runs, four in the third inning, when CMU (38-9, 27-2 RMAC) erupted for 12 runs, all with two out, sending 17 men to the plate.
Down 5-2 with Stevenson Reynolds on first after a one-out walk, Max Valdez flied out to right.
What followed bordered on the ridiculous, although it's not that ridiculous with this team, which has scored runs in bunches all season.
Twelve consecutive batters reached safely, with 10 of those batters collecting a hit. Harrison Rodgers got it started with a double, sending Reynolds to third. A balk scored Reynolds and moved Rodgers to third, and he came home on Wiesner's second double of the day, a shot to center field — Wiesner doubled down the third-base line and into the left-field corner to score Rodgers with the Mavs' first run in the second inning.
Caleb Thomason, Jonathan Gonzalez, Rob Sharrar hit consecutive singles and Julian Boyd followed with an opposite-field two-run home run to left field. Singles by Conrad Villafuerte and Reynolds prompted a pitching change by Adams State (13-33, 8-21), with starter Anthony Bleggi giving up 11 runs on 12 hits. CJ Pino had control issues, throwing a wild pitch on ball four to Valdez, which allowed another run to score.
Rogers was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Wiesner, who delivered a three-run triple on a full count, so the runners were moving. Wiesner was a little up and down in the nonconference portion of the season, but has hit .362 since conference play began, with 12 doubles, six home runs and 33 RBI.
“Just kind of a matter of time getting comfortable, not trying to do too much any more,” he said. “The early excitement is kindof gone and now it's like, we're a good team, we've just got to show it, so it's just more comfortable, trying to do less at the plate.”
Thomason singled Wisener in with the 12th and final run of the inning.
“I mean, come on, how do you not love baseball?” starting pitcher Jacob Rhoades said of the big inning. “How do you not love the Mavs being able to do that massive two-out rally to just kind of swing the momentum right back in our favor. At that point, there's not a whole lot of pressure on me, it's go collect outs and let the boys go on to the next play.”
Rhoades has been terrific his past three starts, but struggled right out of the gate, giving up a three-run home run to Mike Bethauer in the first and a two-run single to him in the second.
“Try to remind him that it's just a normal game,” Wiesner said of his talks with his pitcher. “It feels like a big, huge game with all these fans, but it's the same game he's been playing forever, and he's a great pitcher. Once he got comfortable with the mound and the field and the environment, he went right back.”
Rhoades (5-2) settled down after the second, and when he came back out for the fourth inning, he had a nine-run cushion.
“Definitely had some nerves coming in,” Rhoades said. “This is my first fireworks experience I've gotten to throw so yeah, had a little bit of nerves coming in, but was able to settle down and do what we needed to do. I love this team and wanted to put them in the best opportunity to win a ballgame.”
He allowed only three more base runners through the fifth inning, but his early struggles had his pitch count up there, throwing 108.
“Coach (Jeff) Rodgers came out and basically was just giving me a breather, a little reset,” he said of a mound visit by CMU's pitching coach in the second inning. “he could tell that my mechanics were getting out of whack those first couple of innings and he gave me a few pointers. Once he came out, that really helped me to kind of just find my groove and get back to throwing strikes and being consistent in the zone.”
Bridger Clontz and Kyle Miller threw one inning each in the game that was halted after seven innings by the RMAC 12-run rule in nine-inning games. It was the third straight game scheduled for nine innings that the Mavs used the run rule, and sixth overall.
Once again, CMU coach Chris Hanks substituted his entire lineup, but six Mavs had at least two hits — Wiesner and Thomason had three each and combined to drive in nine runs. The lower part of the lineup was incredibly productive, with 11 of CMU's 16 hits and driving in 11 runs. Eight of Mesa's hits were for extra bases.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Mavericks know it's time to play with focus, and to respond if they fall behind. They return to The Diamond today and Saturday to wrap up the series against Adams State and host the RMAC Tournament starting next Wednesday.
“It'd be easy to overlook this weekend and kind of just look toward the conference and the playoffs,” Wiesner said, “but we've gotta use this weekend to start pedaling downhill and get momentum for the next couple of weeks.”