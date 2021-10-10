For the second straight night, the Colorado Mesa volleyball team fell behind early, then dominated the rest of the match in a three-game sweep.
Saturday, the Mavericks (11-6, 6-2 RMAC) rallied from a 12-5 first-set deficit to defeat Western Colorado 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in Gunnison. It was their 16th straight win over the Mountaineers (9-7, 4-4), and they did it by hitting .402, with 51 kills and only 10 hitting errors in 102 attacks.
In the second set, the Mavericks hit a sizzling .536 with 19 kills and three errors in 28 attacks.
Holly Schmidt and Sierra Hunt had 14 kills each and both hit over .350 — Schmidt hit .370 — and Tye Wedhorn had eight kills in the middle, with zero hitting errors for a .615 average.
Sabrina VanDeList had 40 assists in CMU's eighth three-set sweep of the season. CMU had 58 digs and eight total blocks, holding the Mountaineers to a .142 hitting percentage.
Women's golf
Elly Walters shaved five strokes off her first-round score to move up 17 spots and finish tied for 17th in the Westminster Wasatch Invite on Saturday.
Walters followed her first-round 81 with a 4-over-par 76 for a 157 total. Brandy McClain shot a 78 in the second round to finish tied for 14th at 155, leading Colorado Mesa to fifth place in the team standings with a 313 in the second round for a final score of 627. Biola's Brady Turnquist won by three strokes after a second-round 77 gave her a 146.
CMU's Myranda Kotlowski and Crystle Querol tied for 21st at 158, Brittlynn O'Dell tied for 26th at 159 and Cassidy Phelan tied for 29th at 160.
The Mavericks have one more tournament this fall, Oct. 18-19 in the Fort Lewis Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.