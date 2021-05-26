Ellie Smith and Lauren Wedman were formidable bats in the Colorado Mesa softball team’s lineup all season.
They were the two leading candidates for RMAC player of the year honors, which Smith received, and both were first-team all-conference selections.
Add first-team All-Americans to their resumes.
Smith, CMU’s designated player/pitcher, and Wedman, the Mavs’ dependable right fielder, both were voted onto the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America team, announced Tuesday.
Only two softball programs in the nation, CMU and West Texas A&M, had two first-team selections. It’s the first time since 2000 the Mavericks have had two first-team All-Americans in the same season (Kelly Adams, Jamie Dunn).
Colorado Mesa has had at least one All-America player in each of the past five seasons, not counting the canceled 2020 season, and it’s the third straight completed season CMU has had a first-team pick.
Smith is first in the nation in doubles with 22 and leads Division II with 147 total bases. She had 80 RBI, second only in program history to Brooke Hodgson’s 105 in 2018.
The redshirt sophomore from Riverside, Calif., led the Mavericks and the RMAC with 19 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the country and tied for No. 2 in CMU history. She hit .444 and had a slugging percentage of .961.
In the pitching circle, Smith went 13-1 with two saves, allowing only one home run this season. She had an RMAC-leading 2.19 ERA. She’s one of 15 finalists for the NFCA’s player and pitcher of the year awards.
Wedman, a redshirt sophomore from Tucson, broke Hodgson’s single-season record by hitting .514. Hodgson hit .508 in 2018.
With 67 RBI, Wedman, who started all 44 games this season, stands second in the nation behind Smith. She scored 65 runs, which is No. 2 in the nation (1.48 per game) behind CMU center fielder Brooke Doumer (67 runs).
Wedman never slumped during the season, failing to record at least one hit in only seven games, and she had 24 multiple-hit games. Her 75 hits are No. 3 in the country and led the RMAC with a .570 on-base percentage (No. 10 in the nation). Her seven triples are third in Division II, and she’s ninth in total bases (125).
Since joining the NCAA Division II ranks, CMU has had 16 All-Americans, 10 first-team picks, including Smith and Wedman.