Colorado Mesa's football team opened the Miles Kochevar era with a convincing 37-14 victory Thursday night over William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.

“It's awesome,” Kochevar said. “Same thing we told the guys after the game, that's what we were supposed to do. We've got to learn how to continue to play and put whole series, whole games together, but yes, it feels awesome to be able to get started on the right foot and continue to move forward.”