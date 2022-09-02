Colorado Mesa's football team opened the Miles Kochevar era with a convincing 37-14 victory Thursday night over William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
“It's awesome,” Kochevar said. “Same thing we told the guys after the game, that's what we were supposed to do. We've got to learn how to continue to play and put whole series, whole games together, but yes, it feels awesome to be able to get started on the right foot and continue to move forward.”
The Mavericks were especially sharp in the first half, but sputtered in the second half offensively. Still, their 28-7 halftime lead was more than enough, thanks to a defense that allowed only 158 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals, who have lost 25 straight games, scored their first touchdown on a 60-yard interception return off a deflected pass.
Karst Hunter completed 12 of 22 passes, with the one interception, for 181 yards and three first-half touchdowns as CMU won its 10th straight season opener.
“I think it was really a quarter that we put together, we were clicking a little bit on all cylinders, it was still at different times, but they did a good job of getting out and finding a way,” Kochevar said. “Our number one goal coming into tonight was to find a way to get it done. First game, you've just got to go out there and let them get after it a little bit.”
Gavin Herberg took over with 8:03 to play in the third quarter. He completed three of 12 passes for 63 yards, including hitting Zayden Davis in stride for 52 yards on his first series, setting up one of three second-half field goals by Lucas Ruiz-Diaz.
“We went three-and-out a lot. We've got to learn how to keep going and finish, do it every time we have an opportunity to touch the ball,” Kochevar said of settling for field goals instead of touchdowns in the second half.
Kochevar said Hunter was fine, but he wanted to get Herberg plenty of game reps.
“We needed to make sure we keep preparing for the season. I told the coaches, it's not about the second-half stats, we need to go out and make sure we get work in, keep everybody healthy and get other guys ready to go as well,” Kochevar said. Backups played much of the second half.
Hunter threw touchdown passes of 38, 18 and 12 yards in the first half as the Mavericks built a 28-0 advantage early in the second quarter. For the game, CMU threw for 284 yards and ran for 115, led by Jullen Ison's 62 yards on 15 carries.
Mesa scored on its opening series, with Hunter driving the Mavericks to the Cardinals' 38, picking up a first down with a 10-yard run. Keenan Brown, a transfer receiver from Colorado State, got past the defense on a post pattern for the first touchdown of the season, a 38-yard strike.
The defense, which allowed only 50 total yards in the first half, recorded two sacks on another three-and-out series in the first quarter, giving the ball back to the offense with 5:05 to play. Less than three minutes later, Noah Sarria, another transfer receiver (Northern Colorado) hauled in an 18-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
Three plays into the second quarter, sixth-year senior running back Isaac Maestas bulled in from the 2 and gave the Mavericks a 21-0 lead.
Eight of William Jewell's 15 series were three-and-outs, and five of those netted negative yards, thanks to pressure up front by the Mavericks. The longest drive the Cardinals had was when they scored their only offensive touchdown, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive. The second-longest drive netted 30 yards.
Led by linebacker Cam Nathan, the defense recorded seven sacks for 37 yards — Nathan had 1½ sacks for seven lost yards. Cornerback Scrappy Norman had seven total tackles, Mesa broke up three passes, recovered three fumbles, two on muffed punts, and had 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 41 yards.
“It was fun to watch,” Kochevar said of the defense. “They were flying around and playing hard and that's just a product of Coach (Trent) Matthews doing a great job of keeping those guys doing the little things right.
“That's what we want them to be on the defensive side of the ball. We've got to be relentless and we've got to use our speed. We knew if we could do that and we were running to the ball, good things would happen.”
Jacob Whitmer, who moved from tight end to wide receiver this season, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career, with 10:22 to play in the first half. Whitmer led the Mavs with five catches for 100 yards — he caught only one pass all of last season, against William Jewell in the season opener.
After the 800-mile bus ride back from Kansas City — “It would be longer if we lost,” Kochevar said — the Mavericks can get back on a regular schedule to prepare for the home opener on Sept. 17 against South Dakota Mines. The Mavs' first-year coach said they have plenty of teachable moments from the game film over the next two weeks.
“The biggest thing is, we made an adjustment to how we work and when we work, so being able to get them on a regular routine will be huge. Going in the mornings wears on you and we were still really in camp mode,” Kochevar said. “Now we can truly get rested and get into our day-to-day operation the way it's going to be the rest of the year.”