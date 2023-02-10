There’s no sitting back waiting for the three-run home run at The Diamond this season.
And the No. 15 Colorado Mesa baseball team is OK with that — it’s been the winning formula when the Mavericks reach the ultimate destination of Cary, North Carolina — and they showed that in the season opener Thursday in a 9-5 victory over No. 38 Azusa Pacific.
“I’ve always said that home run really becomes a distraction, especially late in the year and we’re gonna get back to the stuff … the teams that have been successful and made it to the World Series have been able to do all those things,” coach Chris Hanks said. “This team will do that. I’m happy with what they did today.”
In CMU’s 15-hit attack were 13 singles. A couple of fly balls threatened to go out, but the Cougars (3-3) were the only team hitting balls out of the yard, with all five of their runs produced on back-to-back home runs in the third inning.
Kannon Handy gave up a couple of base hits and a walk to load the bases for Casey O’Laughlin, who hit six home runs in a series against Cal State Monterey Bay last week and was the Division II national player of the week. Handy made a mistake against O’Laughlin, who hit a grand slam to right field, followed by a solo shot to left-center by Omar Lopez that put CMU (1-0) in a 5-2 hole.
Mesa got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-out, two-run double by Julian Boyd after Conrad Villafuerte and Stevenson Reynolds hit back-to-back singles.
Villafuerte, who manned the designated hitter spot, went 4 for 5, all singles, reached on an error and scored four runs.
“It’s a whole different team. We know that, we have a whole different look but our approach is going to stay consistent,” Villafuerte said. “We’re gonna play Mesa baseball, and Mesa baseball wins.”
His first-inning base hit got the Mavs on the board after Paul Schoenfeld led off with an infield single. Villafuerte’s fourth hit of the game came on an hit-and-run, scoring Schoenfeld for an 8-5 lead.
“I think everyone knows we have a bunch of new guys in the lineup but these guys are ready,” Villafuerte said. “A lot of these guys are juniors, sophomores, seniors that have been waiting for awhile. They’ve seen everybody ply in front of them, they know how to play. Yeah, we have a different look this year in terms of power, but we know that home runs are gonna come and we know that you don’t have to rely on them.”
Reynolds, hitting in the cleanup spot and taking over at first base this season, showed there won’t be any dropoff from back-to-back seasons without an error at first that Jordan Stubbings put up, digging a throw out of the dirt and also making a leaping catch of a high throw and making a sweep tag.
“We really want to execute the game,” Reynolds said. “We don’t have the guys like (Haydn) McGeary and all those guys, but we want to execute the game and play the game the right way.
“I learned from (Stubbings). He’s probably one of my best friends. I’m just trying to keep on the legacy and do my best.”
Robert Sharrar singled to lead off the fourth inning, stole second and scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Shoenfeld, a sophomore transfer center fielder from Butler County (Kansas) Community College.
Offensively, the Mavericks moved runners, stole two bases, showed bunt and took extra bases — Villafuerte, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior, scored from second base on a base hit. Boyd legged out a double on a ball hit down the left-field line and Sharrar ended up on second base on a dropped fly ball that would have been the third out in the seventh inning, one of five errors committed by the Cougars.
The bullpen was solid behind Handy, allowing only two hits over the final five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.
Cade Nicol got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, Jordan Ellison threw two perfect innings, striking out two, and then handed the ball to Anthony Durbano, who missed last season with an elbow injury. The grad student didn’t have surgery until last March, but was determined to be ready this week.
“They give Tommy John surgeries a window of 9-14 months, and I’ll tell you what, in my career here over 30 years I’ve never seen a kid work so hard to get healthy,” Hanks said. “Talk about being religious with his throwing program, his arm care, his running. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s earned this.”
Durbano said he was calm in the bullpen warming up, but when he got on the mound, it got real. After his first pitch, he settled in and struck out two of the four men he faced.
“In the bullpen it was a little bit easier because it wasn’t real yet, but getting out there on the mound and seeing the fans, seeing an actual hitter, that brought it out,” he said. “That first pitch was a little wild, but we were able to dial is back in, so that was a lot better.”