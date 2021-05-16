Aislyn Sharp couldn’t stop crying.
Sarah Staudle was pretty weepy, too. But they were happy tears, mixed with sweat, after the Colorado Mesa softball team won three game in a row Saturday to claim the RMAC Tournament championship, 9-7 over Colorado Christian.
For Sharp, the tears came after her three-home run performance in the championship game landed her on the all-tournament team.
”We had a really deep conversation after we lost yesterday about how we weren’t the same team that we had been throughout the season,” Sharp said. “And I feel like that really just kind of clicked with us. We were like, we really need to come together again and do what Mavs do.”
Staudle was teary-eyed because she’d done what every senior dreams of — winning a championship on her home field in her final home game.
Oh yeah, she was also voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after shouldering a good portion of the offensive load, hitting .556 (10 for 18) and driving in the game-ending runs in the Mavericks’ first game of the day.
”It’s my last time on this field, so I love that this is how it ended for me,” Staudle said. “But we’re not done. We still have a couple more weeks to go. I’m truly speechless. I wasn’t expecting (the MVP award). I’m always just focusing on playing with the team and everyone bouncing off of each other. I’m still just in shock right now.”
After the No. 15 Mavericks (38-3) were shut out on Friday by Colorado Christian, they were back to their goofy, happy selves Saturday, just what their coach, Mercedes Bohte, wanted.
”It was a very odd day (Friday),” Bohte said. “And I even talked to Paige (Adair) this morning and said, ‘Every once in awhile you’ve had an off day, (pitches have) been flat, but you’ve never had it twice in a row.’ So we’re all back to normal.
”Everybody, I think, analyzed the day too much yesterday, and came back and said we have to do all our normal superstitious things, eat the same cereal, put the same socks on and, you know, everything kind of the same. The same Starbucks in the morning, even some of the parents did it. And they came out and everybody was feeling good, feeling happy.”
Faced with needing to win three games, the Mavericks blanked Regis 8-0 to start their long day on the diamond, followed by a 9-3 win over Colorado Christian to force the if-necessary championship game.
And, as Bohte told them, they needed production up and down the lineup. That’s what Sharp provided, seemingly out of nowhere, in the Mavericks’ championship victory.
In her first at-bat, the redshirt freshman out of Central High School lined a home run over the left-field fence for her third home run of the season, putting CMU up 1-0. Up 4-0 and with Adair holding the Cougars to only one hit through five innings, Sharp led off the top of the sixth with another shot over the left-field fence.
She knew it as soon as she hit it, throwing her arms in the air as she sprinted around the bases. Ashley Bradford and Ava Fugate, who hit a pinch-hit home run in the first game against Colorado Christian, hit back-to-back doubles to get another run home. After Ally Distler doubled home another run in the seventh, Sharp became only the third CMU softball player to hit three home runs in a game.
Her third went to straightaway center, putting her on the list with her first-base coach, Kelly (Adams) Reece, and her center fielder, Brooke Doumer, who hit three in a game earlier this season.
“I had a conversation with Coach Reece before this and she said she had all the confidence in me,” Sharp said. “That really boosted my confidence, because I hadn’t been hitting well the past few weeks.
“So hearing she has confidence in me and the team behind me, because they were really loud, they gave me a whole bunch of confidence.”
Things got a little interesting in the final two innings, with Stephanie Day hitting a solo home run in the sixth and Samaria Roope and Kenzie Middleton going deep off Adair in the seventh.
Ellie Smith relieved her, and with two out, Piper Lujan hit another home run to get the Cougars (29-13) within two runs. Smith, though, got Caitlyn McCarthy to ground out to third, and, fittingly, Staudle had the ball in her glove at first base as the celebration began.
The tournament championship earned the Mavericks an automatic berth to the South Central Regional tournament, which begins Wednesday in Commerce, Texas.
“We definitely felt like ourselves again,” Staudle said. “And like I said, we could see it with energy this morning. The way we were taking ground balls and hitting before the game, I could tell it was going to be a good day.”