In the final match of the regular season, the two teams battling for the No. 2 seed in the RMAC volleyball tournament this week went down to the wire, with Regis holding off Colorado Mesa 3-2 in Denver.
The Rangers, ranked fourth in the South Central Region, one spot behind the Mavericks, claimed a 25-16, 12-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory at home to grab the No. 2 seed behind Metro State in the tournament that begins Thursday in Denver. The Mavericks, whose 12-match losing streak was snapped, will be the No. 3 seed.
More concerning, though, is an injury to right-side hitter Erin Curl, who appeared to injure her left leg in the fourth set. Curl, who has had knee injuries earlier in her career, went up for an attack and landed awkwardly, immediately grabbing at her left leg. CMU’s athletic trainer ran onto the court and after several minutes, Curl was carried off the court. She was walking stiff-legged after the match.
Down 4-2 in the set but up 2-1 in the match at the time of the injury, CMU fell behind 12-5 before rallying to within 12-10 and 22-10, but couldn’t pull even.
In the fifth set, CMU led 4-3, but Regis (20-6, 16-2 RMAC) rattled off six straight points, with three kills by Klaudia Kowizral and a couple of attack errors by CMU (20-5, 15-3), and closed out the match.
Sierra Hunt had 21 kills, one off her career high, and Sydney Leffler added 17. Curl had nine.
Sabrina VanDeList finished with 46 assists and Kersstin Layman was one of three players with double figures in digs with 18. Hahni Johnson had 11 and Maddi Foutz 10.
Women’s Wrestling
Colorado Mesa won six of 10 weight classes in the Maverick Open. The Mavericks would have won a seventh, but they declared a double forfeit between Aynslee Hester and Dalia Garibay in the 155-pound championship match, resulting in no champion and a tie for second place.
Marissa Gallegos, the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds, defeated Anna DiCugno of Wickersham College by an 11-0 technical fall. Gallegos won all four of her matches either by pin or technical fall. A pair of Mavericks faced off for the 130-pound title, with Hailey Chapman claiming a 10-0 technical fall over Elizabeth Miller. Hania Halverson of CMU placed third in the weight class, pinning Chadron State’s Josephine Wearmouth in 1:37.
Isabella Morales pinned Heavynne Robles-Wright of Chadron State in 2:41 in the 109-pound title bout and Israel Resendez claimed the 116-pound title when Ashley Gooman of Providence had to forfeit the title match.
Celina Cooke claimed a 14-5 decision over teammate Jada Llamido in the 143-pound title match.
Melena Jones won the 170-pound title 10-4 over Chadron’s Lila Bloomer, and in a rematch from Friday night’s dual, Texas Woman’s Aubrey Yauger again pinned No. 1-ranked Jayleen Sekona in 4:50.
Jennesis Martinez went 4-1 to place second in the 101-pound round-robin bracket, losing to Erin Hikiji of Providence 8-0 in the fourth round. Kaylie Catalano went 3-2, losing to Hikiji and Martinez, to place third. Claire DiCugno won her third-place match by technical fall over Chadron’s Ryleigh Dye at 136 pounds.
Cross Country
Colorado School of Mines and Adams State ran to RMAC championships Saturday in Durango, with the Orediggers claiming the men’s title and Adams State taking the top four spots to win the women’s crown.
Tony Torres finished 15th in the men’s 8,000-meter race in 25 minutes, 24 seconds for Colorado Mesa, which placed fifth as a team.
Dillon Powell of Colorado School of Mines led the Orediggers to the men’s championship, winning the men’s race in 24:05.60. Mines also took third, fifth, eighth and ninth place to score 26 points, comfortably ahead of Adams State with 46 points.
Ethan Abbs was the Mavs’ second runner, placing 25th in 25:49.20, with Triston Charles 30th (25:55.80), Kevin Degree 33rd (26:03.80) and Mark Testa 53rd (26:39.21).
Kira MacGill was 22nd for the CMU women in 22:39.50. Stephanie Cotter led a 1-2-3-4 Grizzlies finish, winning in 20:45.80. Mesa got a 41st-place finish from Kendall White (23:46.40), with Ricky Meastas 52nd (24:17.60) and Alyssa Britton 53rd (24:20.0).
The Grizzlies scored 17 points, well ahead of Mines, which was second with 76. Colorado Mesa finished eighth with 234 points.
Beach Volleyball
Macie Lachemann and Holly Schmidt went 1-1 in bracket play in the AVCA Fall Beach Championship in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Mavericks defeated Alex Laita and Beatrice Wetton of Oregon 21-13, 16-21, 15-9 in the opening round before losing 21-11, 21-18 to Reyenne Gepford and Julie Oravec of Central Arkansas in the consolation quarterfinals.
Schmidt and Lachemann, one of only two Division II duo in the 64-team tournament, dropped to the bracket to play for 53rd place, facing Arizona State’s Taryn Ames and Lexi Sweeney today. The winner of that match faces either Tampa or Georgia State in the bracket final.