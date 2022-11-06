In the final match of the regular season, the two teams battling for the No. 2 seed in the RMAC volleyball tournament this week went down to the wire, with Regis holding off Colorado Mesa 3-2 in Denver.

The Rangers, ranked fourth in the South Central Region, one spot behind the Mavericks, claimed a 25-16, 12-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory at home to grab the No. 2 seed behind Metro State in the tournament that begins Thursday in Denver. The Mavericks, whose 12-match losing streak was snapped, will be the No. 3 seed.