Number 25 did not come easy.
But the 10th straight RMAC championship — the 25th in program history — was particularly sweet for the Colorado Mesa baseball team, which had to scratch and claw to stay in first place the past couple of weeks. The No. 17 Mavericks took care of business Friday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, sweeping CSU-Pueblo 5-4 in eight innings and 9-5 to clinch the title.
“The league keeps getting better. People need to understand that,” coach Chris Hanks said. “I've said it for a few years now, schools are hiring, in my opinion, better coaches, they're putting more money into baseball and I don't think it's going to get any easier moving forward, it's going to get harder. It's good for the conference.”
The sweep also made the post-game fireworks in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 2,110 more fun for the Mavericks, who, after raking the field and taking a championship team selfie, plopped down in the grass behind the pitcher's mound to watch the show.
CMU sponsored an alumni zone event in the area between the baseball and softball fields — the Mavs' softball team was wrapping up a 3-1 win in the RMAC Tournament as the baseball game began — and with free admission and the promise of fireworks, people flocked to the new stadium.
The first two games of the series, the Mavericks had to manufacture runs. Hanks got one of his infamous gut feelings in the eighth inning of the first game and called on Conrad Villafuerte to pinch-hit. He hammered a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a walk-off home run, thrusting his fist in the air as he rounded the bases and then getting mobbed when he got to the dugout, including having the jersey ripped off his back, a walk-off tradition in baseball.
“That was awesome,” Villafuerte said of hitting his second home run of the season, and one that gave the Mavs a much-needed victory.
Villafuerte is a tough two-strike hitter, and Hanks loved his approach.
“That was special for him, wasn't it? I don't know how many hits he has on the year, but I think half of them are with two strikes," Hanks said. "His approach is really sharp.”
Villafuerte said Hanks has preached putting the ball in play with two strikes, and he focuses on shortening his swing and trying to do just that. Friday, though, he got a pitch to drive, and it not only gave the Mavericks the win, it secured the victory for Ryan Day, who was outstanding.
The senior left-hander went the distance, striking out 13, two shy of his career high. He's most effective when he pitches on the edge of the plate, and he lived there Friday.
“That was Ryan Day,” Hanks said. “We've seen him coming on the last two weeks out of the pen and it felt like it was time to start him again.”
Day struck out two batters in each of the first three innings, and had two more in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth.
Spencer Bramwell, who was called out on an appeal in the second inning for leaving the bag too early on a fly ball to left-center that Noah Hennings made a terrific catch on, tumbling to the ground. Bramwell tagged up and scored from second, but the first run of the game was wiped out on the appeal.
The Mavs' senior catcher left no doubt in the fourth inning, hitting his 19th home run of the season to tie the game 3-3.
In the top of the eighth, he showed off his cannon of a right arm to give the Mavs a shot to win it in the bottom of the inning.
A video of Bramwell throwing a ball from the warning track in left field, in front of the Mavs' clubhouse, to second base — from his knees — went viral this week. In the eighth, he showed it wasn't a fluke. He picked Trey Vasquez off at second base, throwing from his knees, with Harrison Rodgers sneaking behind the runner for the swipe tag to end the inning.
CMU (35-12, 22-9 RMAC) needed to win three of four this weekend to claim the title no matter what other teams did, and getting their big designated hitter back was just the extra spark the Mavericks needed to wrap it up.
Haydn McGeary was suspended the first two games of the series after a post-game ejection last Sunday at Colorado Christian, but he got right back into the flow. The third pitch he saw was deposited over the right-center field wall for a 2-0 lead. It tied Chris McClure's single-season record of of 25, set in 1997 — earlier this season, McGeary became Mesa's career home run leader, breaking another of McClure's records.
They didn't stay tied for the single-season mark long. In the third, again on a 1-1 count with a runner on, McGeary hit his 26th home run of the season into what's been dubbed “McGearyLand” — the parking lot beyond the left-field fence. The reigning Division II national player of the year didn't come out looking to go deep, but said it was a little bit of a frustration release from the suspension. And yes, he was tired of watching from Hanks' office in the clubhouse.
“That's an understatement,” he said with a grin. “I just wanted to help the team. My problem is getting too big and when I get too big, nothing good happens. My thought process the whole time sitting in there, when I do get to play, keep it short, keep it sweet and put the ball in play.”
Or over the fence.
“McKinney's down here (first-base coach Sean McKinney) and the first time (McGeary) came up, he said, ‘I can't wait to see his first swing.’ He hit it out right away, and it was a bomb, too,” Hanks said.
Bramwell followed McGeary's first home run with his 20th of the season, and the message from the bullpen had jaws dropping in the dugout.
“The guys in the bullpen got on the mic and said ‘That landed in the tennis courts,’ ” Hanks said.
The ball didn't bounce onto the courts, it got there in the air.
Caleb Farmer broke out of a mini slump with a third-inning double and in the fourth finally got a pitch to drive, hitting a three-run shot to right that landed in the alumni party, his 22nd of the season.
Starter Frankie Fitzgerald reached his pitch count in the fifth inning, giving up three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, but Austin Lorenz gave up a two-run home run. With two out, he was lifted for Cooper Vasquez, who has struggled in his past couple of starts.
Out of the bullpen, though, he locked down the championship, striking out four of the 10 batters he faces over the final 2 1/3 innings.
The atmosphere with the big crowd was special for the Mavs, who haven't gotten to play on the field they've always considered home, Suplizio Field, this season, and didn't play under the lights until this week.
“We're getting hot at the right time,” Villafuerte said. “We all have the same goal, we wanted to host, we want to sleep in our own beds and play at this awesome field. This is the date we look forward to every day. We have such great support from fans to alumni to students and it's just an awesome experience.”