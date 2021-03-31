In six games against Adams State this season, the second-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team has outscored the Grizzlies 146-20, scoring 25 or more runs in all but one game.
The Mavericks wrapped up the second half of their delayed four-game series against the Grizzlies on Tuesday with a 26-8, 12-2 sweep in Alamosa.
Colorado Mesa (18-2, 15-1 RMAC) got five RBI from Tanner Garner in the opening game. The Mavs’ starting center fielder went 3 for 5, including a home run, one of three CMU hit in the windy opener.
A six-run first inning gave Jared Ure (2-1) a lead to work with, and CMU added four more runs in the third inning, then, after Adams State cut it to 10-5, put up seven runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Spencer Bramwell and Tyler Parker hit home runs in the fifth inning as part of CMU’s 20-hit attack.
In the final game, Tanner Rempel hit a two-run home run in the second and Chase Hamilton, after Blaine Demello walked and stole second, hit an inside-the-park home run for a 5-0 lead. The Grizzlies (2-14, 1-11) scored a pair of runs off Anthony Durbano in the second inning, but after that, he and three relievers combined for five shutout innings, striking out a combined 12 batters.
CMU substituted liberally in all six games of the season series and still hit .471 as a team, with 20 home runs. The pitchers combined to strike out 75 batters and walked 18.
The RMAC-leading Mavericks have the rest of this week off before their crucial home series April 9-11 against second-place Metro State (18-2, 14-2).