Spring football after a coaching change is more than teaching new offensive and defensive schemes.
The past few months for Miles Kochevar and his new staff — only running backs coach Todd Macon was retained off Tremaine Jackson’s staff — has been spent getting to know the current players and signing the incoming class for next fall.
It culminated with Saturday’s spring game, with the Mavericks scrimmaging live, followed by a series of situational drills.
“I think these guys did a good job laying the foundation for who we’re going to be in ’22,” Kochevar said a couple of days before the final practice session of spring. “One, you’ve got to get new systems in on both sides, so just being able to get the fundamentals taught, and with that foundation and the understanding of what’s going on, that was big. That was our main goal we set out with this spring.”
The quarterbacks rotated series Saturday, showing an up-tempo offense with an emphasis on quarterbacks getting the ball out of their hands quickly. Incumbent starter Karst Hunter threw a touchdown pass of roughly 30 yards to Jake Whitmer, and all of the top three QBs — Hunter, Gavin Herberg and Trevin Edwards — had good moments.
Edwards, a redshirt freshman, not only took reps at quarterback, but played receiver, showing his versatility and athleticism.
“How do you keep him off the field? He’s done everything from quarterback reps to tight end reps to running back reps,” Kochevar said. “That’s what you want, and when you’ve got 11 of them that just want to go out and compete and don’t care where they’re at, that’s awesome.”
The defense, with limited numbers after graduations and players transferring out, was especially aggressive against the run. Edmond Nkwain broke up back-to-back passes early and Larenz Redd knocked away a touchdown on a fade.
Several returning players didn’t play in the scrimmage, including tight end Dagan Rienks, running back/receiver Darick Holmes and running back Isaac Maestas.
With an expected influx of 40 new players next fall, a mix of soon-to-be high school graduates and transfers, getting the returning players up to speed with new schemes will allow them to help teach the recruits in the fall.
From Day 1 after Kochevar was hired and he met with every player on the roster individually, the plan was set in motion.
“We want to accomplish things that haven’t been done, and a lot of these guys haven’t been part of a championship. I don’t know any way different, and I explained to these guys as I came in, everybody’s going to be held to the same standard,” Kochevar said.
“Nobody’s going to be different. It doesn’t matter if you played every single game last year (or) if you didn’t play a snap, we’re trying to find who is going to contribute in ‘22. The guys that embrace that are the ones that you want, the guys that are competitors. Any relationship takes work. We’ve grown and we’ve started to build a connection, a real connection with these guys.”
About a dozen players entered the transfer portal, many of whom were transfers signed by Jackson, including defensive tackle Brian Rattery and running back Avian Thomas. Some had decided to transfer before Kochevar was hired, with others entering the portal before spring camp.
“I think there’s about 12 guys that have left. That’s normal. Half of them we never saw anyway,” Kochevar said. “The other half we had conversations with and we believe we handled it the right way. You’re either in or you’re out.”
It hasn’t all been about football and offseason weights and conditioning. In the five weeks before spring ball started, Kochevar started the Mavs’ own rodeo, with the players drafting eight teams to compete in everything from the classroom to the weight room to fundraising. It’s all part of the plan to have the Mavericks competing on a daily basis.
Kochevar, who grew up in Grand Junction, graduating from Fruita Monument, made the most of knowing his way around the valley. There’s nothing like a little team bonding branding about a hundred head of cattle.
“I wasn’t able to take everybody, but the seniors, we went out and did a branding,” he said. “Just some unique experiences that these guys hadn’t been through, and they got to see their coaches in a different light.”