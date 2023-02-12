The tenacity of the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was highlighted in one possession Saturday night.
Clinging to a two-point lead with less than two minutes to play on the road at Metro State, Reece Johnson drove for a layup and missed.
Trevor Baskin grabbed the offensive rebound, but his layup rolled off the rim. He latched onto the ball again, missed another layup, grabbed his own miss and again, his layup refused to go down.
But the redshirt sophomore corralled yet another offensive rebound and was wrestled to the floor by Chandler Bevans with 1:47 to play, who was called for the foul.
Ten seconds after Johnson's first miss, and after a video review to make sure Bevans' foul wasn't flagrant (it wasn't), Baskin made both free throws for a 68-64 lead. A couple of outstanding defensive plays and three more free throws later, the No. 19 Mavericks (20-4, 15-3 RMAC) had wrapped up their revenge weekend with a 71-64 victory over the Roadrunners.
“That's the thing about our group is that they're not wondering if they can, they just fight to do it,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We've won a lot of close games because we do expect to win and we're just fighting hard to get it.”
Metro State beat CMU 84-78 in the opening weekend of conference play, right after the Mavericks lost to Colorado School of Mines, and they've been playing catch-up ever since the first week of December.
With Friday's victory over No. 13 Mines and Saturday's win over Metro, the Mavericks have climbed into third place in the RMAC. They're only a half-game behind Fort Lewis and 1 1/2 behind Black Hills State and hold the tiebreaker on both.
Black Hills plays at Fort Lewis on Monday in a makeup game, and the Skyhawks make the return trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday, so plenty could change in the standings this week. The Mavs are home for three of the final four games, wrapping up the regular season with a down-and-back to Gunnison to play Western Colorado.
Baskin, who has struggled to score the past couple of games after taking a knee to the head, which left him with stitches above his left eye, which is still black and blue, had a breakout game, with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
“We needed every bit of everything he did,” DeGeorge said.
A 15-4 run to open the second half erased CMU's 43-34 halftime deficit, with CMU going up 50-67 after Christopher Speller came up with a steal and threw the ball ahead to Baskin for a dunk at the 10:52 mark.
“We didn't handle their pressure very well to start the game, and then in the second half we came out and attacked way better and got a couple easy baskets and it just gave us a lot of energy,” DeGeorge said. “Then our defense was just so aggressive the rest of the night, it really got us out in some advantage situations and then Trevor made a bunch of plays down the stretch.”
It was anyone's game after Metro (10-14, 7-11) responded to take a six-point lead, 63-57, on a 3-pointer by Brayden Maldonado with 7:17 remaining. Johnson, though, buried a 3-pointer and Mac Riniker blocked a 3-point attempt by Caleb McGill into the hands of Johnson with 6:03 left.
Riniker was fouled on a drive and hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 63-63, and on the Roadrunners' next possession, he drew a charge against Jaden Kennis.
Down one with 3:21 to play, Baskin buried a 3-pointer in the corner for a 66-64 lead, then came the four-shot, four-offensive-rebound play.
With 1:17 remaining, Baskin blocked a Roadrunners' shot late in the shot clock right after Isaac Jessup had poked the ball away to force Metro to chase down the ball. With 24 seconds remaining, Riniker and Johnson teamed up to steal a lob, and three free throws in the final 18 seconds put the game away.
Blaise Threatt finished with 11 points and Jessup 10 for CMU, which shot 50% from the field and hit six of 17 3-point attempts. After a hot start by shooting 56% in the first half, the Roadrunners shot only 26% in the second and is now in 10th place in the conference.
DeGeorge didn't talk last week about avenging the two early losses — he didn't have to.
“Honestly I didn't really talk about the revenge thing, we just want their attention that we need to be good in order to win,” he said. “That's all we're trying to do and we've got to be focused and be tougher than them if we're going to beat them.
“We're just a confident group, so my message was like, you've got to understand that confident is good, arrogant is dumb. I don't think we were quite ready for the fight in that first half but we obviously turned it up and were able to get it done in the second.”