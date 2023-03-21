CMU Baseball 031323

Harrison Rodgers, shown in a game earlier this season at The Diamond, doubled and hit a home run Monday in Colorado Mesa's 14-12 victory over Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The Mavericks swept the four-game RMAC series and gave Chris Hanks his 999th career victory.

 Scott Crabtree

No lead is safe in RMAC baseball games.

Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines proved that yet again Monday in the final game of their conference series in Golden, combining for 26 runs and 36 hits. In the end, the Mavericks’ five-run sixth inning, followed by a three-run seventh, was just enough to hold off the Orediggers, 14-12.