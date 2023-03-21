Harrison Rodgers, shown in a game earlier this season at The Diamond, doubled and hit a home run Monday in Colorado Mesa's 14-12 victory over Colorado School of Mines in Golden. The Mavericks swept the four-game RMAC series and gave Chris Hanks his 999th career victory.
Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines proved that yet again Monday in the final game of their conference series in Golden, combining for 26 runs and 36 hits. In the end, the Mavericks’ five-run sixth inning, followed by a three-run seventh, was just enough to hold off the Orediggers, 14-12.
The Mavs (16-7, 7-1 RMAC) had an 11-3 lead after Harrison Rodgers led off the sixth with a home run and Braden Winget and Caleb Thomasen delivered a pair of two-run singles.
The lead grew to 13-3 on Rob Sharrar’s two-run home run in the seventh, followed by another RBI single by Winget.
But Mines picked up three runs on back-to-back home runs by Garrett Nielsen and Adam Houghtaling in the seventh and added another run in the eighth to cut the lead in half, 14-7.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mines staged a two-out rally, with Danny McDermott crushing a three-run home run to right-center, getting Mines (7-13, 3-5) within two, 14-12.
CMU coach Chris Hanks, who won his 999th game as a head coach — all at CMU — summoned Isaac Hayen out of the bullpen, who got Ryan Vermeer to fly out to left field on the first pitch.
Freshman left-handed Bridger Clontz earned his collegiate win in relief of Cole Seward. Clontz struck out four of the six men he faced, entering the game in the fifth with one out and the bases loaded. He got Houghtaling to pop out to second and struck out Luke Folsom to keep the Mavs in front 6-3, then struck out three of the four men he faced in the sixth.
Men’s Lacrosse
Defending national champion Tampa outscored CMU 14-7 over the middle two quarters in a 19-11 win in Tampa, Florida.
The fifth-ranked Spartans scored eight goals in the second quarter to take an 11-4 lead at the half. CMU (7-2) came back with five goals in the third, but gave up six.
Up 2-1, the Mavericks gave up six straight goals spanning the final seven minutes of the first quarter and midway through the second and the Spartans had another six-goal flurry to build a 15-4 lead. Sergio Pelayo scored twice and AJ Switzer and James Steinke once to cut the lead to 16-9 with five minutes left in the third.
Tennis
The Mavericks’ men’s team defeated Hawaii Hilo 4-0, playing only to clinch the dual. After winning the doubles point and the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, William Leschig clinched it with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2.
The women’s team defeated Dominican 4-3, again winning the doubles point. The match went down to the No. 6 singles match, with Paige Furin pulling out a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) victory.
Women’s Golf
Three CMU golfers tied for 12th place with final scores of 7-over-par 151, and the Mavericks tied for second place in the Pack Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.
The Mavericks finished the with a team score of 599, tied with CSU Pueblo and one stroke behind Colorado Christian.
Mesa’s Sadie Kelley (75-76), Cassidy Phelan (74-77) and Elly Walters (80-71) all tied for 12th, with Brittlynn O’Dell (79-73) tied for 19th, one stroke behind her teammates.