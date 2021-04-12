Most baseball teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference are chasing a conference championship.
Colorado Mesa is chasing a national championship.
Therein lies the difference that was on display this past weekend at Suplizio Field, when the top-ranked Mavericks (22-2, 19-1 RMAC) swept No. 19 Metro State (21-7, 17-7), wrapping it up with a 12-7 victory Sunday afternoon.
CMU scored in just about every way imaginable, including scoring from second on a passed ball, squeezing home a run and hitting no-doubt home runs.
“We try to build this (program) so we can win at sea level, you know, when the home run maybe isn’t as big of a factor as it is in our conference,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said of the heavy air in Cary, North Carolina, the site of the Division II World Series. “We learned that the hard way a lot of years ago.
“The home runs are unpredictable, but the situational stuff can be more predictable, if you can execute it, hit-and-runs, bunts, squeezes, take extra bases, things like that.”
Harrison Rodgers got the start at second base and hit two home runs to right field, a deep three-run shot in the second inning and one just inside the foul pole to score two runs in the Mavs’ big fifth inning.
“We have a lot of good players, so when your time’s here, you’ve got to be ready,” Rodgers said. “I just went out there and tried to have as much fun as possible.”
His second home run came after Spencer Bramwell hit a two-run home run to center and Tanner Rempel tripled off the wall in left-center. Wacy Crenshaw walked and Caleb Farmer put down a perfect squeeze bunt toward third, scoring Rempel to put CMU up 10-5.
Kannon Handy (3-0) gave the Mavericks another quality start, throwing five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out six. Cade Nicol earned his first save of the season with four innings of work, striking out seven and allowing two runs on three hits.
Hanks rewarded Crenshaw for his recent clutch hitting with his first start in left field, and he bounced a two-run single over first base in the third inning to put the Mavs up 7-2.
“He didn’t even tell me, I just checked the lineup,” Crenshaw said when asked when he found out he was starting. “I mean, it’s a little bit of surprise, but I know I’ve earned it to this point, so just go out there and play for my teammates.”
His two-run single wasn’t hit hard, but it was well-placed.
“When we have bases loaded, less than two outs, the main thing is just to put the ball in play and see what happens,” Crenshaw said. “Just make solid contact. Even though that wasn’t the greatest contact, I still put it in play and was able to get a nice little bounce over his head there.”
The game was delayed 17 minutes in the bottom of the first inning when home plate umpire Pancho Flores was hit by a pitch. A fastball from Jimmy Dobrash was just above catcher Alex Gonzales’ glove and struck Flores square in the facemask. He rocked back, then went to his knees and to the ground as the ball caromed toward the fence on the first-base side.
Gonzales chased after the ball, which was in play, and Tanner Garner, who was on second base after a leadoff double, scored on the passed ball.
The other two umpires, coaches and CMU’s training staff rushed to Flores as Garner was crossing the plate. After a few minutes, he got to his feet and was helped to the locker room and checked for signs of a concussion. Jim Paronto, the RMAC’s baseball officials coordinator, said Flores’ wife came to pick him up at the stadium.
Dennis Whalen took over behind home plate and the game resumed with a two-man crew.
Metro State, which entered the weekend two games behind CMU in the loss column, dropped to third behind Regis, the Mavs’ opponent this weekend in Denver. Mesa has won two close games against Regis.
The No. 1 national ranking in both major polls, the Collegiate Baseball coaches poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association rankings, makes the bull’s-eye on their backs even bigger.
The Mavericks, as Hanks likes to say, need to handle the attaboys. Their approach to the game helps in that respect.
“It’s just the bond we have with each other. We’re just a bunch of guys having fun playing baseball,” Rodgers said. “We’re all just still kids playing the game, and I think that has a huge impact on it, let alone how great of baseball players everybody is.”
Hanks sees that daily in practice and games. In or out of the lineup, the players are locked in.
“Oh, these kids are really fun to be around and fun to coach,” Hanks said. “It’s really an easy group in terms of that. They’re just good kids.”