It was supposed to just be a spring break visit to see his mom.
Max Marsh, the former Central High School quarterback who moved to Denver when his father, Shawn, became the head football coach at Eaglecrest, actually finished high school in December. In January, he headed to Manhattan, Kansas, to get a jump start on his college football career at Kansas State. He was working out, going to class and studying the Wildcats’ playbook and left for spring break, intending to return for the start of spring camp.
“I got a message not to come back,” Marsh said.
The coronavirus outbreak shut down schools across the nation, so Marsh is still in Grand Junction. He hopes to get the OK to return to Manhattan sometime in July.
“Mid-July is what they’re saying, but they don’t know how they’re going to do it,” Marsh said. “They’ve talked about a certain amount of kids coming into Manhattan two weeks before (the start of fall practice) and self-quarantining and then practice.”
Division I schools are in the midst of a two-week dead period because of final exams, so the players aren’t getting daily updates from coaches, who are conferring with their athletic administration, the Big 12 Conference and the NCAA.
“We’re going to have a season, but they don’t know when,” Marsh said. There has been talk that if the coronavirus isn’t contained and campuses can’t open in August, the college football season could be pushed back to after the first of the year.
For now, Marsh is doing what he can to be ready for when he does return. The strength coach has sent players workouts adapted for what they can do at home and then once they get back to a weight room. For Marsh, that started earlier this week when Linsacum Training Institute re-opened.
Marsh led Eaglecrest to a 9-4 record and to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs this past fall, losing to Ralston Valley. The senior quarterback threw for 2,662 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 929 yards and eight TDs. He had nine games in which he threw for more than 200 yards and two 100-plus yard rushing games.
Facing quality competition every week was the biggest change from playing at Central.
“Since Denver is such a bigger area, you’re going to have defenses, every team is going to have someone who’s legit and really good at football,” he said. “As far as that, I would say a little bit of the speed (was the major difference). It was a good transition for me. I’m glad I made that transition; every week was a tough game.
“We were in a Colorado Springs league (at Central) and some teams weren’t great. When I moved to the Metro League, every week we were playing Cherry Creek, Grandview, Cherokee Trail. It was a little bit of a change, but it was good.”
He’s ready for the challenge of Division I football, but it’ll be a little while before he gets on the field. Marsh is slated to redshirt next season, learning from four-year starter Skylar Thompson. Marsh, listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is one of six quarterbacks on the 2020 roster.
“I’m excited to get back there,” he said. “I miss football. I was homesick for a little while, but once I got into the swing of stuff with football and classes, it was good.”