Luke Maxey might be a medical marvel because he has ice in his veins.

The Cedaredge High School junior hit not one, not two, but three straight 3-pointers to open Saturday’s Class 3A Western Slope District tournament championship against Roaring Fork at Central. His 23-point performance, which included seven 3s, buoyed the Bruins en route to a 56-34 rout of the Rams in their biggest game of the season so far.