Cedaredge's Luke Maxey, left, makes one of his seven 3-pointers Saturday in the Bruins' 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central. Maxey finished with 23 points in the win. Far left, Cedaredge's Gideon Gilmore scores two of his nine points on a putback.
Cedaredge’s Gideon Gilmore scores on a putback Saturday in the Bruins’ 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central. Gilmore finished with nine points in the win.
Cedaredge's Gideon Gilmore drives in for a layup Saturday in the Bruins' 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central. Gilmore finished with nine points in the win.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/ The Daily Sentinel
Cedaredge's Logan Tullis drives to the basket Saturday in the Bruins' 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central.
Cedaredge's Bradly Cooper goes up for a layup Saturday in the Bruins' 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central.
Cedaredge’s Gideon Gilmore scores on a putback Saturday in the Bruins’ 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central. Gilmore finished with nine points in the win.
Cedardge's Jackson Cooper shoots Saturday in the Bruins' 56-34 victory over Roaring Fork in the Class 3A Western Slope district championship game at Central.
Luke Maxey might be a medical marvel because he has ice in his veins.
The Cedaredge High School junior hit not one, not two, but three straight 3-pointers to open Saturday’s Class 3A Western Slope District tournament championship against Roaring Fork at Central. His 23-point performance, which included seven 3s, buoyed the Bruins en route to a 56-34 rout of the Rams in their biggest game of the season so far.
“The team came out and won, and that’s all that matters,” Maxey said. “I was ready to play today.”
The win means Cedaredge (18-3) is likely to host a playoff game as it looks to go on another playoff run under second-year coach Lane Varner.
Cedaredge took command early thanks to Maxey’s four first-quarter 3s, and led 19-8 entering the second.
Maxey wasn’t done and, with his team up 30-18 in the third, he rattled off three more 3s and a fast-break layup.
“When Luke starts hitting them, my job as the coach is to keep giving him the ball,” Varner said. “We’ll just keep going for as long as that (streak goes). He’s a special player who makes special plays.”
But Maxey’s magic alone wouldn’t be enough for the win. The Bruins’ defense shut down a scary Rams offense. Roaring Fork’s offense was left flustered and frustrated by their Western Slope League rival. River Byrne, who scored 47 points in the first two district games combined, was limited to 11 on Saturday. And Noel Richardson — who scored 41 points against Grand Valley on Feb. 17 — scored eight points, all in the second half.
“Gideon Gilmore provides our grittiness under the basket. Heck, the guy averages a double-double. He just rebounds like crazy, plays tough and talks a lot,” Varney said. “Other real gritty guys for us are Kevin Barron and Jackson Cooper. This win is a testament to our whole team.”
Gilmore and Barron both scored nine points for the Bruins.
The Cedaredge defense limited Roaring Fork (16-6) to its fewest points scored all season and won its second game of the season against its new league foes.
Cedaredge moved from 2A to 3A before this season when the Colorado High School Activities Association added 6A to basketball. Varner said that the first win against Roaring Fork showed that the team belonged in its new class.
“We were so locked in on what we had to do defensively (against Roaring Fork) and we were so good defensively against them that it was a formula for success against us,” Varner said. “When we came out and played them today, we knew the formula. We just had to execute again.”
Cedaredge now prepares to make another playoff run after it was bounced out by Crowley County in the 2A playoffs last season.
“This team is special. To have these guys support me through it all, it’s all that matters” Maxey said. “We have a lot of guys coming back from last year so we have experience.”
De Beque 67, Dove Creek 44: The Dragons (12-10) upset the top team in their 1A district in a convincing fashion.
De Beque dominated the Bulldogs in the first quarter 24-3 and led 42-14 at halftime. Dove Creek (15-6) scored 30 points in the second half but it dug itself into too deep of a hole.
De Beque held Dove Creek to its fewest points scored since Dec. 3.
Scottie Vines led the Dragons with 26 points and Jace Graham scored 20.
Plateau Valley 42, Vail Christian 40: The Cowboys (17-3) outlasted the top-seeded Saints (16-3) to capture the 2A District 5 title.
Plateau Valley led 28-20 at halftime before Vail Christian came roaring back with a 9-3 third quarter. Plateau Valley held on for the win thanks to four Parker Ralston free throws and a 3-pointer from Davon Ealey.
Ralston scored 11 points for the Cowboys and Jack Vig and Ealey scored nine and eight, respectively.
Girls Basketball
Rangely 40, Plateau Valley 38: The Cowboys (12-8) came up just short in their 2A District 5 title game against the Panthers (17-4).
Plateau Valley trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter before the team outscored Rangely 12-6. But Plateau Valley only made 2 of 11 free throws and missed seven in the fourth.
Zully Varela Castillo and Caley Shiflett each scored 10 points for Plateau Valley and Dani Moore scored nine.