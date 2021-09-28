Brandy McClain fired a 1-over-par 73 on Monday in the first round of the women’s Ruidoso Junior Golf Association Shootout at the Golf Club at Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Colorado Mesa redshirt junior is tied for fourth heading into today’s final round, five strokes off the lead.

Elly Walters shot 9-over 81 for CMU, which is in 14th place with a first-round 322 and freshman Brittlynn O’Dell shot a first-round 82.