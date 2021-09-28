McClain paces CMU golfers SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Brandy McClain fired a 1-over-par 73 on Monday in the first round of the women’s Ruidoso Junior Golf Association Shootout at the Golf Club at Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.The Colorado Mesa redshirt junior is tied for fourth heading into today’s final round, five strokes off the lead.Elly Walters shot 9-over 81 for CMU, which is in 14th place with a first-round 322 and freshman Brittlynn O’Dell shot a first-round 82. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cmu Golfer Mcclain Golf Sport Redshirt Golf Club Junior Estrella Shootout Brandy Mcclain Goodyear Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Tyler Biadasz — Cowboys Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-19 loss to No. 3 Oregon +3 Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health