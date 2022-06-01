Where to begin?
There were so many momentum swings and big plays Tuesday night in Game 13 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, the only place to begin is at the end.
Ryan McCoy hit a ball so high and so far over the batter's eye in straightaway center field that the only way you could tell where it landed was if someone left early to beat the traffic and it bounced next to them on the way to the car in the grass lot behind the stadium.
And those who did leave early, boy, did they miss a terrific finish. Second-seeded Wabash Valley College (Illinois) came back from a 12-8 deficit in the final four innings to walk off with a 13-12 victory over No. 5 Crowder College (Missouri) when McCoy blasted a two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play hard, back through the middle,” McCoy said of the fastball he definitely hit hard. “With the first two guys getting out, I just wanted to get on base for the team, scratch out a run and win the game.”
So that was how the winning run scored, but how the Warriors (60-7, 3-0 JUCO) got there might take a road map.
They put up four runs in the first, courtesy of Brian Kalmer's three-run home run halfway up the bleachers behind the wall in left-center and an RBI single by Mike Koszewski, which scored Daleen Adderly, who was hit by a pitch — more on that later.
Back came Crowder with three runs in the third. Houston Kind tripled off the wall in center to drive in one run, then he scored on a sacrifice fly. Peyton Holt hit a home run and you got an inkling that it was going to be one of those games.
Wabash answered with four runs in the bottom of the third, three coming home on Myles Austin's first triple of the game.
The Roughriders (54-13, 1-1) put up four runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth and looked as if they would blow the game open. Home runs by Jackson Cobb and Chaz Poppy helped Crowder build a 12-8 lead, and Josh Barnhouse came on to pitch in the fourth inning.
The fast-working, cap-flying right-hander quieted the Warriors' bats, allowing only two hits, but started a little dust-up when he hit Adderly in the fifth inning — the third straight plate appearance Adderly was plunked.
Adderly started jawing at Barnhouse and the umpires had to step in, with Wabash coach Rob Fournier coming across the field to calm his designated hitter down. As that was going on, Barnhouse was getting himself composed, not knowing what was coming in a few minutes. Both benches were warned, but there weren't any more incidents, and Adderly was pinch-hit for in the sixth.
“First off, I would like to apologize to Mr. Adderly,” Barnhouse said after the game. “I had no intention of hitting him. I like the way he carries himself with a lot of energy and I like those kinds of matchups. One (pitch) just got away from me.
“After that, the adrenaline was running and I just had to calm myself.”
With Adderly still visibly upset on first base, Austin singled — he was 4 for 5 — with Adderly stopping at second. With one out, Knox Preston singled up the middle, and Adderly rounded third, then stumbled. He finally crossing the plate as the throw came in to second base. As the Warriors were celebrating the run, the Roughriders were appealing that Adderly missed third base.
Home plate umpire Scott Harris called Adderly out on appeal and Barnhouse got a fly ball to end the inning.
“I truly thought he tripped over the bag,” Fournier said. “That probably caused all the questions, so they all got together. Sometimes you can have too many eyes on a play, but they made a call. I think it was a tribute to our guys to be able to deal with it and then move on.
“We talk about that all the time. Sometimes that's going to happen when you get really down, but you've got to get back to neutral. Obviously that was a big letdown, but that's part of the game.”
Isaac Crabb, the fifth pitcher used by Wabash Valley, completely shut down the Roughriders' offense over the final 3 2/3 innings. He allowed only one hit, walked two and struck out five to get the victory.
“He is our team leader,” Fournier said of Crabb. “He's so mentally tough and so unselfish, it was wonderful to see him get the ball and have the kind of effort that he obviously had. He was a huge part of what we did, why we won.”
Until the eighth inning, taking that run off the board looked as if it would be what knocked Wabash Valley from the ranks of the undefeated. Instead, the Warriors face the only other undefeated team left in the field, Walters State, at 7:30 tonight. Crowder looks to stay alive against Central Arizona at 3 p.m.
With three runs in and the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, the Roughriders needed one hit to extend their 12-8 lead. Instead, Isaac Crabb struck out King and Patrick.
“You go back to that bases loaded when we had a chance to separate ourselves,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said, “and we didn't do it.”
The Warriors took a little momentum from that and when Crabb struck out the side in the seventh.
They scored three runs in the sixth inning to give themselves a chance when Bradke Lohry tripled off the wall and scored on an infield single by McCoy. Jonathan Hogart homered to right, cutting Crowder's lead to 12-11.
Aggressive base running cost Wabash Valley a run when pinch runner Yami Torres tried to score from first base on a triple by Austin, whose sinking line drive got past a diving Landrey Wilkerson. the Roughriders had the perfect relay from center fielder Clayton Gray to second baseman Holt, who threw a strike to Poppy at the plate.
“I was probably a little bit over-aggressive right there,” Fournier said of sending Torres around third. “But at the same time, I felt we had a great runner on base and that was our time to take a chance at it and they made a good play. That's baseball.”
Austin scored on a base hit to send the game to the ninth tied at 12-12.
Crowder had its own base-running error that cost the Roughriders a chance to retake the lead. Clayton Gray reached on an infield single and was bunted to second. Josh Patrick walked and Holt grounded to short.
Patrick failed to slide at second base on the force, and Holt was called out because of Patrick's interference, giving the Warriors the walk-off chance.
“The base running mistake in the ninth not sliding for the interference call, we talk about that all the time,” Lallemand said. “I think base running costs teams more losses out here than anything and it's just being good at normal and controlling what you can control. I thought we had great at-bats, the pitching staff did a good job.
“That's a tremendous offensive club on the other side with some danger bats in the lineup and they got their swings. They're gonna score runs but you've got to make them not crooked (numbers). You've got to make sure they're scoring two, not three, and we did a pretty good job of that overall.”
McCoy wasn't the only player who couldn't stop smiling after the game, which was 15 minutes shy of four hours long.
“That was one of the funnest games for me, too,” Austin said. “I've been on a lot of stages, but this is one of the biggest ones. I'm glad that we made JUCO and are going out there and having fun, swinging the bat and making something happen.”