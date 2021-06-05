Haydn McGeary picked up two more national awards Friday, along with three of his Colorado Mesa baseball teammates.
The sophomore designated hitter was selected the Division II Conference Commissioners Association national player of the year as well as a first-team All-American by the D2CCA and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
McGeary, who led the nation in hits, doubles, RBI and slugging percentage, made the ABCA first team as a utility player, and junior outfielder Matthew Turner, the national leader in home runs, also made the first team.
Sophomore pitcher Andrew Morris made the ABCA third team.
The ABCA will announce its Gold Glove awards on June 23, the national pitcher of the year on June 28 and the national player of the year on June 30.
McGeary has earned two of the three major player of the year awards.
Turner was also on the D2CCA first team, and Morris and junior catcher Spencer Bramwell made the second team.