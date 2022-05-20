Awards season has begun for Haydn McGeary and the Colorado Mesa baseball team.
The Mavericks’ junior designated hitter, the reigning consensus Division II player of the year, was selected the South Central Region player of the year by both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the second straight season.
Sports information directors in the region vote on the D2CCA team, with baseball media and SIDs at select institutions in the region voting for the Baseball Writers awards.
McGeary, who leads the nation in batting average (.475), home runs (29) and slugging percentage (1.061) entering Thursday’s first-round game of the South Central Regional tournament at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, is now eligible to be the national player of the year again.
He’s also on the watchlist for the Golden Spikes Award, which honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation, regardless of division. He’s the only Division II player on the list and the first Colorado Mesa and RMAC player to be considered for the top award in amateur baseball.
Senior catcher Spencer Bramwell also made the all-region first team from both entities. Bramwell is hitting .384 with 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 60 RBI.
Senior third baseman Caleb Farmer earned second-team honors after the best season of his stellar career. Farmer is hitting .411 with 18 doubles, 26 home runs and 77 RBI, leading the country in runs scored with 89 and is third in home runs, second in total bases and fourth in slugging percentage (.903).
Senior shortstop Chase Hamilton also earned second-team honors. Considered one of the best middle infielders in the region, Hamilton hit .350 with 16 doubles and 37 RBI this season.
Mesa’s No. 1 pitcher, Kannon Handy, made the D2CCA second team after going 8-1 with a 4.18 ERA and a team-high 86 strikeouts. The sophomore lefty also threw a no-hitter this season.