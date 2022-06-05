It was a clean sweep of first-team All-America awards for Colorado Mesa’s Haydn McGeary.
The junior designated hitter earned first-team honors this past week from all three major groups, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and on Friday night from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
McGeary, who led all of college baseball this season with 35 home runs, one shy of the all-time Division II single-season record, hit .481, which is .027 points higher than anyone else in Division II entering the Division II World Series. His on-base percentage of .579 also led Division II, as did his slugging percentage of 1.061, the only Division II player above 1.000 and one of only two in all of NCAA baseball.
He hit his 75th career home run during the South Central Super Regional, setting the NCAA Division II record.
The RMAC and South Central Region player of the year each of the past two seasons, McGeary earned player of the year awards from both the D2CCA and the Baseball Writers Association for the second straight season. The ABCA will announce its National Player of the Year award on June 27, with its national Gold Glove awards announced on June 22. CMU first baseman Jordan Stubbings and center fielder Johnny Carr are among candidates for Gold Gloves at their respective positions after having perfect fielding percentages this season.
Should McGeary earn the ABCA award, he would be only the third back-to-back consensus National Player of the Year. Buster Posey (Florida State) and Zac Shannon (Delta State) were also two-time consensus players of the year.
He’s already the second Colorado Mesa player to be a consensus player of the year, following outfielder Austin Kaiser (2014). McGeary, who graduated last month, has one year of eligibility remaining, but is expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft this summer.
McGeary will play for the Bluefield Ridge Runners in Bluefield, West Virginia, this summer in the Appalachian League, an amateur league designed for MLB prospects.
Senior catcher Spencer Bramwell earned second-team All-America honors from all three groups, ending his final season with a .371 batting average, with 23 home runs, 65 RBI and 15 doubles.
Bramwell, who could add an Academic All-America honor from the College Sports Information Directors Association later this month, is considering playing independent baseball this summer with the hopes of getting more looks from MLB scouts ahead of the draft or possibly sign a free-agent deal.
He hit three home runs in a game against New Mexico Highlands in April, the second three-HR game in his career, and drove in a career-high nine runs in that same game.