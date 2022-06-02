Haydn McGeary is one step closer to repeating as the Division II national baseball player of the year.
The Colorado Mesa junior designated hitter was selected the South Central Region position player of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday, making him eligible for national player of the year honors, which will be announced Friday.
He’s one of two Mavericks to make the first team and four players to receive all-region honors.
Senior Spencer Bramwell is the first-team catcher, with Caleb Farmer making the second team at third base and sophomore left-hander Kannon Handy on the second-team pitching staff.
McGeary is the nation’s leading hitter at .481, hit 35 home runs this season, one shy of the all-time Division II single-season record and the most of any player in any division of college baseball. He drove in 79 runs. McGeary wrapped up his junior season with a 1.061 slugging percentage, also the best in the nation, and had a nation-leading 103 hits. During the South Central Super Regional tournament last week, McGeary broke the Division II record for career home runs with 75. He has one year of eligibility remaining but is expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft this summer. He’s playing in the Appalachian League, an MLB prospect league, this summer.
Bramwell had one of his best seasons of his five-year career, hitting .371 and finishing with a .360 career batting average. He hit 23 home runs — as many as he hit his first four seasons combined and ranking him seventh in the nation — finishing with 46 in his career. His 65 RBI this season were a career high, giving him 176 for his career, and he added 15 doubles and one triple, giving him a slugging percentage of .747.
The ABCA first-team honor for Bramwell and McGeary gave them a sweep of the three awarding groups, joining the Division II College Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, making them eligible for All-America honors. McGeary was a All-America first-team selection by the D2CCA and Bramwell made the second team.
McGeary was voted the regional player of the year by all three entities as well as the RMAC player of the year.
Farmer also had his best season as a Maverick, hitting .417 and earning the RMAC Gold Glove at third base as a first-team all-conference selection. He was on all three regional teams as a second-team pick despite being only two hits behind McGeary with 101 and finishing the season second in the nation to McGeary in home runs with 28.
Defensively, he committed only seven errors for a .971 fielding percentage.
Handy moved into the No. 1 starter’s role this season and went 9-1 with a 4.47 ERA. He struck out 94 batters in 86 2/3 innings, and threw a no-hitter in March against Colorado School of Mines. Handy had three games with double-digit strikeouts and teams hit .252 against him.
Men’s Lacrosse
James Steinke and Dylan Checketts made the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s all-region and All-America teams, announced over the Memorial Day weekend.
Steinke, a redshirt sophomore midfielder, made the All-South Region second team and was an honorable mention All-America pick. He scored 33 goals and had 28 assists for the Mavericks, with 41 groundball pickups.
Checketts, the Mavs’ faceoff specialist, made the honorable mention team in the region and on the All-America team. He won more than 72% of his faceoffs, ranking second in the nation, controlling 231 of 319 chances. He led the RMAC and was 15th in the nation with 7.29 groundballs per game. He won a season-high 26 faceoffs against Florida Tech early in the season.
The two join Jack Griffin (2018) as USILA All-America selections for CMU.