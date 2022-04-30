Haydn McGeary was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance Friday.
Big mistake.
The Colorado Mesa designated hitter finished the day 5 for 5 with a double and a program-record four home runs in the No. 11 Mavericks’ 20-7 rout of Colorado Christian at All-Star Park.
McGeary, CMU’s all-time home runs leader, drove in six runs, scored six times and raised his batting average to .463. He has an RMAC-leading 23 home runs this season and 63 in his career.
He wasn’t the only one who had a big day at the plate. Spencer Bramwell, who hits behind McGeary, went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run — and was hit by pitches twice after McGeary home runs, once in the fourth inning and again in the seventh. In the third inning, Matthew Turner hit a leadoff home run and McGeary hit his first of the day. Bramwell followed with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chase Hamilton after moving to third on a passed ball.
The Mavericks (32-9, 15-5 RMAC), put up six runs in the fifth inning, with Turner hitting a two-run triple to left and Caleb Farmer and McGeary hitting back-to-back doubles. Bramwell followed with a two-run home run to center to put CMU up 15-0.
Kannon Handy (8-1) allowed six runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings, but had a shutout through six. He struck out nine, giving him 76 this season, which is second in the RMAC.
Colorado Mesa, which averages 11.24 runs per game, has scored 10 or more runs in each of its past nine games, winning eight. It’s the fifth time this season the Mavericks have scored at least 20 runs.
The Mavericks maintained their two-game lead in the RMAC standings ahead of Metro State (17-8) with six games remaining in the regular season.
Track & Field
Colorado Mesa’s Mica Jenrette leads the heptathlon with three events remaining at the RMAC Championships in Pueblo.
Jenrette won the 200-meter dash in 26.10 seconds and was second by .01 second in the 100 to help rack up 2,867 points. She tied for fourth in the high jump and was third in the shot put. She has the long jump, triple jump and 800 meters remaining today.
McKenna Molder had the fastest preliminary time in the women’s 400 meters (57.31 seconds) and Sierra Arceneaux is the top seed in the women’s 100 meters in the finals, running 11.59 in the prelims. Shaya Chenoweth was fourth in the long jump with a best effort of 19 feet, 3.25 inches, and Averie Griffith qualified ninth in the 400 hurdles.
On the men’s side, CMU’s AJ Smallwood, Kelsey Montague and Dayne Ortega claimed three of the nine spots in the finals of the 400 meters, Elijah Williams and Kade Christensen reached the finals of the 100 meters and Casey McDaniels is in the finals of the 400 hurdles.
All of the running finals except the steeplechase and the 10,000 meters are Sunday.
The conference moved the championship meet to the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl early this week because of inclement weather forecast for Spearfish, South Dakota, the original site of the event.