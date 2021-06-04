Awards continue to roll in for the Colorado Mesa baseball team, with seven selections on the American Baseball Coaches Association all-South Central Region team, including the top two honors.
Haydn McGeary, the Mavericks’ sophomore designated hitter, was selected the region’s player of the year, and sophomore ace Andrew Morris is the region’s pitcher of the year.
McGeary was the region’s top player in all three publications (ABCA, National Collegiate Baseball Writer Association, Collegiate Baseball) after hitting .481 this season and leading the nation in hits (88), doubles (26), RBI (88) and slugging percentage (.973). He finished the season on a 15-game hitting streak.
Morris, who went 9-0 with a 2.19 ERA, was a three-time NCBWA regional pitcher of the week and the national pitcher of the week once this past season. He finished fourth in the nation with 115 strikeouts and had 10 or more strikeouts in seven of his 12 starts.
Morris, expected to be an early round pick in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft, has been invited to three workouts for MLB teams in the next couple of weeks. He will then to head to Greenville, Tenn., to play for the Greenville Flyboys in the Appalachian League, which is now a collegiate summer league as part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.
Outfielder Matthew Turner, who led Division II with 23 home runs this season, also made the first team. Turner became the first CMU player since 1997 to hit more than 20 home runs in a season, despite missing several games because of an injury. The junior hit .390 in 42 games for the Mavericks.
Fellow outfielder Tyler Parker, who also ended the season on a 15-game hitting streak, made the first team after coming on strong late in the season. Parker hit .414 with 11 doubles and eight home runs.
Junior left-hander Ryan Day, who will team with Morris in Greenville this summer, made the ABCA regional second team, along with junior catcher Spencer Bramwell and junior first baseman Jordan Stubbings.
Day went 8-1 with 83 strikeouts in his first full season for the Mavericks. Bramwell hit .357 with 12 doubles and 10 home runs, and threw out 12 batters attempting to steal. Stubbings hit .363 with 12 doubles and 13 home runs.