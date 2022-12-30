Colorado Mesa’s Haydn McGeary led college baseball with 35 home runs in 2022 and was selected the Division II player of the year for the second straight season. The season ended for McGeary and the Mavs in the South Central Super Regional.
Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall, left, introduces the Bergman family as they reveal the Bus Bergman Sports Complex on Thursday. The complex encompasses the new baseball stadium, a softball field, a track and field facility and a football practice field. Below, Walt Bergman, center, speaks at the unveiling.
Colorado Mesa’s Haydn McGeary led college baseball with 35 home runs in 2022 and was selected the Division II player of the year for the second straight season. The season ended for McGeary and the Mavs in the South Central Super Regional.
Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall, left, introduces the Bergman family as they reveal the Bus Bergman Sports Complex on Thursday. The complex encompasses the new baseball stadium, a softball field, a track and field facility and a football practice field. Below, Walt Bergman, center, speaks at the unveiling.
Any questions of whether an on-campus baseball stadium was the right move at Colorado Mesa were answered quickly after The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex was christened.
Even before the official dedication, fans marveled at the transformation of the former practice facility into a game stadium. Night games, once the weather warmed up, were particularly popular, with standing-room-only crowds and an electric atmosphere, especially when the new LED lights started strobing after home runs, much to the surprise of players and fans, who didn’t know about that feature.
The Diamond was under construction at the same time as Suplizio Field, so the Mavericks played their first “home” series at Canyon View Park, then moved back to campus and played despite ongoing construction.
Once completed, the Mavericks quickly got used to their new digs, winning 22 of 29 games at The Diamond, winning their 11th consecutive RMAC regular-season championship and won a South Central regional, once again fielding one of the premier teams in the nation, with the premier player in the nation.
Designated hitter Haydn McGeary slugged his way to a nation-leading 35 home runs and 79 RBI, with several of those home runs clearing the left-field fence and bullpen and landing in the parking lot (or on the adjacent tennis courts), dubbed “McGearyLand.”
After the season, which for the Mavs ended in the South Central Super Regional, McGeary was selected the RMAC, South Central Region and consensus national player of the year for the second straight season, and an All-American.
In June, McGeary, who had announced he would be transferring to Kentucky for his final season, became one of four players with CMU ties to sign pro contracts. He was the 15th-round selection of the Chicago Cubs and signed, starting out in the Arizona Complex League, then promoted to Class A Myrtle Beach, where he hit .273 with one home run and 11 RBI in 18 games.
Catcher Spencer Bramwell was drafted in the 18th round by Miami. He played in five games in the Florida Complex League, with one hit in 19 plate appearances.
Third baseman Caleb Farmer, who signed with the Grand Junction Rockies after the season, was offered a free agent contract by the Washington Nationals and played five games in the Florida Complex League, hitting .375 with one home run and three RBI.
Pitcher Andrew Morris, who started his career at CMU before transferring to Texas Tech, was drafted in the fourth round by Minnesota and was assigned to the Twins’ Florida Complex team, where he pitched one inning of relief, striking out one of the three batters he faced.
Another former Maverick, Bligh Madris, made his major league debut in a year in which he was on the roster of three different organizations.
The outfielder/first baseman, drafted by Pittsburgh in 2017, was called up to the Pirates and appeared in 39 games, hitting .177 with one home run and seven RBI. He was sent back to Triple A and eventually designated for assignment by the Pirates, but quickly signed by Tampa Bay. He reported to the Rays’ Triple A team, Durham, for the stretch run and playoffs, and was selected the Triple A championship game MVP.
After the season, the Rays DFA’d Madris as they started to shape their 40-man roster for the 2023 season. A few days later, he was claimed off waivers by Detroit, and will report to spring training with the Tigers in February.