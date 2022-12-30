Any questions of whether an on-campus baseball stadium was the right move at Colorado Mesa were answered quickly after The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex was christened.

Even before the official dedication, fans marveled at the transformation of the former practice facility into a game stadium. Night games, once the weather warmed up, were particularly popular, with standing-room-only crowds and an electric atmosphere, especially when the new LED lights started strobing after home runs, much to the surprise of players and fans, who didn’t know about that feature.