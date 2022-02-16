Haydn McGeary is one of 55 players on the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, the first Colorado Mesa player to be considered for the top award in amateur baseball.
The Colorado Mesa junior catcher/designated hitter is the only Division II player listed, and one of only six players not at a Division I school. Pitcher Cam Collier of Chipola College (Florida) is the other non-Division I college player, with four high school players on the list, the most prep players ever on the preseason list.
The Golden Spikes Award goes to the top amateur baseball player, with Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Stephen Strasburg, Buster Posey and David Price among past winners.
No other player from an RMAC team has ever been on the Golden Spikes watch list.
McGeary, a first-team All-American last season, hit .481 with 20 home runs and led NCAA Division II in hits (88), doubles (26), RBI (88), slugging percentage (.973) and total bases (178) in 2021. He started this season off by hitting .467 with two home runs in the Mavs’ opening series sweep of Azusa Pacific.
“We’re able to attract some really good players here and even better people,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said of McGeary’s inclusion on the list. “I think it’s great to bring attention to our program, and I think as long as Haydn can handle the attaboy, it’ll be just fine.”
McGeary wasn’t the only Maverick getting attaboys Tuesday — second baseman Harrison Rodgers was selected the RMAC player of the week after his huge series against Azusa Pacific.
Rodgers hit .625 in the four-game series (10 of 16) with six home runs, 14 RBI and scored 10 runs. In the first game of the series, Rodgers went 4 for 4 with one walk, scored four runs, drove in six and hit three home runs.
The No. 2 Mavericks (4-0) play their home-opening series Thursday through Saturday against Montana State-Billings. CMU officials will make a decision this morning whether to play at Bergman Field, which is still under construction, or Canyon View Park.