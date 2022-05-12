For the second year in a row, Haydn McGeary proved to be a tough out in the heart of the Colorado Mesa baseball team’s lineup.
The junior designated hitter, the reigning consensus Division II player of the year, earned his second straight RMAC player of the year award on Wednesday after yet another stellar season.
On Division II’s best-hitting team (.371), McGeary leads the nation with a .463 batting average, is tied for first in the nation in home runs (26), leads in on-base percentage (.571), slugging percentage (1.043) and is tied for second in total bases (169). He’s driven in 225 runs during his career, a CMU and RMAC record.
In contention to be the national player of the year for a second straight season and selected in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft, McGeary is also on the midseason watch list for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, which honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation.
He’s the only Division II player on the 45-man list and is one of only five from non-NCAA Division I programs. The semifinalists will be announced May 24.
McGeary, one of five Mavericks on the all-conference first team, broke CMU’s single-season and career home run records this season, which Chris McClure had held since 1997. McClure is now third behind both McGeary and third baseman Caleb Farmer, who has 45.
McGeary hit a program-record four home runs in one game against Colorado Christian two weeks ago, and had seven multi-home runs games this season. With 14 doubles, one triple and 61 RBI entering Wednesday night’s first-round game of the RMAC Tournament, McGeary also drew 36 walks and struck out only 31 times in 201 plate appearances.
Farmer, who developed into another power bat for the No. 14 Mavericks as a senior with 23 home runs (fourth in the nation) and drove in a team-high 69 runs, also made the first team after hitting .398. Farmer has scored 242 runs in his career, a program and RMAC record, and needs two doubles to break Matt Bodenchuck’s career record (65).
He split time between third base and catching, giving the Mavs’ first-team catcher, Spencer Bramwell, a break from behind the plate. Bramwell hit .395 with 20 home runs, drove in 54 and threw out five runners attempting to steal.
Senior Chase Hamilton, who hit .369 with 16 doubles, is the first-team shortstop, and sophomore Kannon Handy, the Mavs’ No. 1 pitcher who went 8-1 with a 3.86 ERA, 81 strikeouts and threw CMU’s first no-hitter since 2006, also made the first team.
Right-hander Blake Rohm (4-1, 2.43 ERA), reliever Gage Edwards (3-1, 2.87 ERA, 3 saves) and second baseman Harrison Rodgers (.335, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 43 RBI) made the second team, with lefty Ryan Day (5-0, 5.69 ERA) on the honorable mention team.
Rohm picked up another major award Wednesday as the RMAC Summit Award winner. The redshirt junior right-hander has a 4.0 GPA in business economics and has held opposing teams to a .189 batting average this season. He’s missed the past three weeks with a sore shoulder but could return in a limited role this weekend.
Three players earned Gold Glove awards as the top fielders at their positions — Farmer at third base (.976 overall, .948 at third, three errors in 58 chances), Johnny Carr in the outfield (1.000, including a double play in which he threw a runner out at first from center field) and Jordan Stubbings at first base (1.000, 16 double plays).
The Mavericks (36-12) entered the RMAC Tournament ranked No. 1 in the South Central Region.