Pitchers in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference next spring know one thing: They won’t have to pitch to the two-time consensus Division II national player of the year.
Haydn McGeary, the record-shattering designated hitter for the Colorado Mesa baseball team, earned his sixth player of the year award this week when the American Baseball Coaches Association tabbed him for the second consecutive season.
That gave the recent graduate from Glendale, Arizona, a sweep of all three major awards the past two years — ABCA, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
He’s only the second player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons from the ABCA (Jack Shannon, Delta State, 2017-18). He’s also the second CMU player to earn the honor, following outfielder Austin Kaiser (2014).
McGeary, who is playing for the Bluefield (W.Va.) Ridge Runners this summer in the Appalachian League, recently announced he’ll spend his final year of eligibility at the University of Kentucky, where he’ll go up against the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference.
That is, if he’s not selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which is July 17-19.
His coach at CMU, Chris Hanks, has been talking with major league scouts for two years about McGeary, who was used almost exclusively as a designated hitter at CMU. The biggest question about the 6-foot-5 power hitter is where to play him in the field.
“No question about it. I just had all those conversations with all the clubs and I told them, you know, he can be a Matt Holliday-type left fielder in my opinion,” Hanks said Monday afternoon, after the ABCA released its players of the year.
“Matt Holliday was out there for his offense, not his defense. You’ve got to draft the bat, man. He’s a good enough athlete, he changed his body enough this year to where he’s more of an athlete and I think everybody saw that. You can try him at first base, but you draft the bat. It’s just a next-level bat.”
McGeary is listed as a catcher, but played a handful of games in left field this spring.
At Bluefield, where he’s hitting .315 through his first 14 games, with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He’s caught, played first and the corner outfield spots as well as designated hitter as he works on improving defensively and showing MLB clubs he can be a position player.
The Appalachian League was one of the short-season leagues that went by the wayside two years ago and is now a Prospect Development Pipeline league associated with MLB and USA Baseball.
McGeary came to CMU as a big, raw power hitter and honed not only his home run swing, but his ability to hit to all fields.
“He hit a lot of home runs (an NCAA Division II record 75 in his career and an all-divisions leading 35 this season) but he got a lot of hits, too (103 this season),” Hanks said.
“To hit over .480 two years (.481 each of the past two seasons), it’s pretty incredible. Just the law of averages tell you that you’re probably not going to do that. He had a lot of hard outs in there. He was a guy who could leave the yard at any point and he was generally a tough out.”
McGeary went to Hanks after the Mavericks returned from the Super Regional series to discuss his future.
He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, leaving him the option of returning to CMU if he’s not drafted, or entering the transfer portal.
“He was really afraid to talk to me,” Hanks said. “I said, ‘Hey, relax. Of course I don’t want you to leave. I think you should be drafted anyway, but I don’t know what else you can do here. I think you’re going to be the national player of the year again and if you come back here, I don’t think anybody in our conference will pitch to you.’ ”
Hanks said he told McGeary if he opted to return to CMU that he’d be in the lineup at a position, whether it was left field, behind the plate or first base, but gave him his blessing to transfer.
He did ask one thing of McGeary, CMU’s all-time home run leader who finished his career hitting .448 with 243 RBI and a .930 slugging percentage.
“I said, ‘You’ve got my blessing, but there’s one thing I’m going to ask from you. If at some point you play pro baseball, especially if you make it to the major leagues, Colorado Mesa needs to be affiliated with your name and where you played,’ ’’ Hanks said.
“I said ‘I’ll be really disappointed if it’s Haydn McGeary from the University of Kentucky. You’ve got to understand that will really disappoint me.’ He said, ‘OK, I promise you I will.’
“He needs to be affiliated with our university because he spent four years here.”