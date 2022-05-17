Defending national champion McLennan College (Texas) has battled all the way back through the losers’ bracket to force the if-necessary game in the Southwest District junior college baseball tournament in Midland, Texas.
The third-ranked Highlanders built a 13-2 lead after five innings against Midland on Monday, then held on for a 13-12 victory.
The Chaparrals were undefeated in the tournament and needed only one win to qualify for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. They’ll play a winner-take-all game at noon today.
McLennan outlasted Grayson College 16-11 in 10 innings earlier Monday to reach the title game.
Snead State (Alabama) claimed a 12-10 slugfest over Wallace-Dothan on Monday after their game Sunday night was suspended by lightning in the South District.
The Parsons (41-13) reached today’s championship game, needing to win once to make travel plans to Grand Junction.
Snead State will play Wallace-Dothan again after the Govs got a 10-strikeout, 150-pitch performance from Ben Steward to beat Coastal Alabama-South 11-8.
Pairings are set in the remaining district tournaments, which are slated to be completed by the end of the weekend, giving the winning coaches just enough time to wash the uniforms and finalize travel plans.
Midwest: The two nationally ranked teams in the district will meet right away, with No. 2 Wabash Valley facing No. 9 Iowa Western in the second game Wednesday. South Suburban plays John A. Logan in the opener of the double-elimination tournament in Mount Carmel, Illinois. The championship game is Friday.
West: Host Salt Lake City Community College, ranked 11th, plays Southeast (Nebraska) Community College, with No. 6 Central Arizona facing the College of Southern Idaho in Thursday’s first round.
Appalachian: Walters State, ranked No. 1 in the nation in the final Division I poll that was released Monday, hosts No. 13 Georgia Highlands in a best-of-three series today and Wednesday.
South Central: All three teams play twice on Friday, with No. 7 Eastern Oklahoma facing fifth-ranked Crowder College (Missouri), then Delgado.
The host Dolphins, among the teams receiving votes in the final poll, play Crowder in the third game of the day. The remaining schedule depends on the teams’ records after day 1 in the double-elimination format.
Plains: Cloud County (37-16) plays No. 14 Kansas City (47-10) in the first game today in Manhattan, Kansas.
Hutchinson (36-21) faces Barton (41-16), followed by Butler (34-22) playing top-seeded and eighth-ranked Cowley College (46-9), with Johnson County (43-15) playing Colby (37-19) in the final game of the day.
The title game of the double-elimination tournament is Friday afternoon, with the if-necessary game on Saturday.
Three teams qualified on Sunday: No. 10 San Jacinto College-North (Texas) out of the Mid-South District, No. 15 Harford College (Maryland) from the East District and No. 4 College of Central Florida from the South Atlantic.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field.