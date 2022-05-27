Mitch Thompson didn’t shy away from the talk among the McLennan Community College (Texas) baseball players about returning to defend their 2021 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title.
“From Day 1 it’s been a goal, no question,” the Highlanders’ coach said. “If you’re gonna play, you might as well try and win it. That’s the goal. It doesn’t mean you’re gonna do it or make it back to Grand Junction, but you’re shooting for it.”
Several times during the Southwest District tournament in Midland, Texas, McLennan was on the ropes of not making the return trip. The third-ranked Highlanders (49-11-1) lost their second game of the tournament 6-3 to Midland, then had to win five games in three days, including holding off Midland 13-12 after building a 12-2 lead to force the if-necessary game.
“It was pretty impressive,” Thompson said of McLennan’s tenacity. “I’m obviously very proud of them. It was really tough physically, the competition was good. We had our hands full, but they really believed in each other and wanted to fight and they wanted to play. That was fun for me, to say these guys weren’t ready to cash it in. They weren’t gonna give up.”
This is a much different team than the one Thompson brought to the Western Slope last season. For starters, Logan Henderson, the NJCAA Division I pitcher of the year, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round last June.
“I’m actually thinking about suiting him up and just calling him by a different name,” Thompson quipped. “Hey, that guy throws a lot like Logan Henderson...
“We don’t have Logan Henderson, we don’t have the junior college pitcher of the year, but we’ve got a really deep pitching staff. It’s deep and it’s talented and they believe in themselves. They’ve been fun. Our pitching numbers have actually as a team been a little bit better this year than last year, and our offensive numbers have been the other way.”
Wyatt Cheney is one of three pitchers with nine wins, teaming with Will Carsten and Devin Bennett to win 27 games with a combined five losses. Those three have logged a ton of innings, with Carsten (9-1, 2.39 ERA) and Cheney (9-3, 3.33) throwing four complete games each and Bennett (9-1, 3.18) two more. Cheney has 111 strikeouts and only 20 walks, with Carsten striking out 73 and Bennett fanning 68. Carsten and Gray Harrison (8-2) were part of McLennan’s staff last season.
McLennan has a staff ERA of 3.67 with 494 strikeouts to only 165 walks.
Offensively, the Highlanders are hitting .314 but only two players are in double figures in home runs, Cole Fontenelle with 15 and Hunter Grimes with 14.
Fontenelle, a sophomore transfer from the University of Washington is having a terrific season, hitting .384 with 63 RBI and 23 doubles. Grimes, a sophomore infielder, is hitting .354 with 60 RBI. McLennan could be without one of its best hitters, outfielder Marquis Jackson, a .341 hitter who has a dozen stolen bases, who was injured in the district playoffs. Thompson isn’t sure what his status will be once the World Series begins.
“We haven’t hit near as many doubles or home runs, but we’ve scored more runs,” Thompson said. “We’re doing it in a different way. It’s been fun to watch them find ways to win. We can’t just stand up there like we could last year and try to pound the ball out of the ballpark, eight, nine guys in the lineup who can go out of the ballpark.
“We don’t quite play the game like that but I bet you what we’ll do, we’ll hit the ball pretty good up there in Grand Junction and we’ll drive some balls out of the ballpark. We can play the game a little differently, so it’s been fun.”
It wasn’t by design to change the style the Highlanders are playing, it was a matter of adapting the game to the players.
That adaptability came in handy during the playoffs, when the Highlanders had to find different ways to work their way through the elimination bracket. Thompson was hoping they could get the offense cranked up for some run-rule games and shorten the number of innings they were on the artificial turf field in 100-degree temperatures and save his pitching staff.
“We were fighting to try to get run rules in the games before that (13-12 game), but we couldn’t. I told the guys, we need a run rule, let’s go, let’s push,” he said. “Couldn’t. Beat New Mexico 6-5, beat Weatherford 8-1, can’t get that extra run. Played Grayson and we’re ahead of them 6-0 after three and then it’s freaking 8-6 Grayson after five (McLennan won 16-11 in 10 innings). It was high-level junior college baseball. Both teams were going at it pretty good. It was like, ‘oh, baby.’”
Thompson isn’t a fan of the Southwest District going back to an eight-team, double-elimination tournament after playing a sub-regional and then a best-of-three super regional format for the district title.
“Seven games in five days,” he said. “We haven’t done that all year, not even close. Who would schedule that? Nobody would schedule that, it would be lunacy, but here we are, it’s postseason, the most important games of the year and we’re trying to push our guys to a level and get more out of guys than we should. It’s a bad format.
”I much prefer how some of the other regions do it, four-team double-elimination tournament, a regional, super-regional format, which we did last year. I much prefer it but our region voted not to do that this year. I personally was distraught about that, but the good news is, we won it that way and we won it this way, so it doesn’t matter.”
And they’ll reap the rewards with the chance to go back-to-back.
“I think some years kids are ready to move on. Some of them are hey, I know where I’m going from here, I’m ready to move on, ready for the next thing,” Thompson said. “They may not fight through some of the adversity we faced. This group of players, they really love each other, they love playing with each other and when they were faced with it, they were like, yeah, we’re not quitting, we’re gonna get through this thing.”