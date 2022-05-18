It’s time for McLennan College (Texas) to run it back.
The Highlanders defeated Midland College 5-3 on Tuesday to win the Southwest District junior college baseball tournament in Midland, Texas. The win gives McLennan the opportunity to defend its title from last year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
McLennan had to battle through the losers’ bracket to get to the three-game series against Midland. The Highlanders won the first game 13-12, surviving a 10-run rally from the Chaparrals. In game two, they led 5-0 in the eighth inning before staving off another rally attempt.
Snead State (Alabama) qualified for JUCO for the first time in school history with a win over Wallace-Dothan in the South District title game.
The Parsons dominated the Governors 14-3 on Tuesday. Their offense is on a roll, scoring 26 runs in the two wins over the Governors.
Pairings are set for the remaining district tournaments and are slated to finish by the end of the weekend.
Midwest: No. 2 Wabash Valley (Illinois) and No. 9 Iowa Western are slated to square off today. South Suburban plays John A. Logan in the opener of the double-elimination tournament in Mount Carmel, Illinois. The championship game is Friday.
West: Host Salt Lake City Community College, ranked 11th, plays Southeast Community College (Nebraska) on Thursday, with No. 6 Central Arizona facing the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday.
Appalachian: Walters State (Tennessee), ranked No. 1 in the nation, outlasted No. 13 Georgia Highlands College 4-3 on Tuesday.
Walters starter Kohl Drake is now 14-0 this season after he struck out 11 batters in 7⅔ innings.
The Senators will clinch a spot at JUCO if they can beat the Chargers today.
South Central: All three teams play twice on Friday, with No. 7 Eastern Oklahoma facing fifth-ranked Crowder College (Missouri), then Delgado Community College (Louisiana).
The host Dolphins will play Crowder in the third game. From there, the schedule depends on the team’s records in the double-elimination tournament.
Plains: No. 3 Kansas City scored one run in each of the first four innings to beat Cloud County 5-1 in Manhattan, Kansas, in a first-round game.
No. 10 Hutchinson upset No. 2 Barton 9-8 when the Cougars walked in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning. Butler College led No. 8 Cowley College 7-6 in the eighth inning when the game was halted by weather. The late game had Johnson County playing Colby College.
The title game of the double-elimination tournament is Friday afternoon, with the if-necessary game on Saturday.
Three teams qualified on Sunday: No. 10 San Jacinto College-North (Texas) Gators out of the Mid-South District, No. 15 Harford College (Maryland) Fighting Owls from the East District and No. 4 College of Central Florida Patriots from the South Atlantic.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field. Tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.